QB Bryce Young Will Miss Alabama's First Scrimmage

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama freshman quarterback Bryce Young will miss the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider was first to report. 

The former five-star signal caller has also not practiced in recent days. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban will address the media later this afternoon following the scrimmage. 

Before his absence, the Pasadena, Calif. native was impressing both teammates and coaches early on in practices. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian addressed Young during his media availability last week 

"With Bryce, I’ve really been impressed," Sarkisian said. "You know, it was hard for him not having spring practice but the guy definitely studies the game. He works at it. He’s got a great attention to detail. He has a really good feel for the game and although it’s only been two practices -- which is not a lot. We haven’t even put on pads yet, you see the natural passer in him. You see the natural feel for the game. Now there’s a lot of little things we have to build on but I think you get a sense for us, at least an idea, of the type of player he’s going to be for us.”

Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith has gotten a glimpse of Young's potential as well.

“He’s going to be a great quarterback," Smith said. "With him not having a spring and just coming during the summer, he learns quick. I like what I’m seeing. He’s ready. Just the way that he approaches the game and handles himself, he’s going to be a great quarterback.”

