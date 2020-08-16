Alabama's Top 5 Players Heading Into 2020 Fall Camp

Nothing seems normal when it comes to the 2020 college football season.

There was no SEC media days to kick off the season. Fall camp was supposed to start more than two weeks ago. The Southeastern Conference hasn't even released its revamped schedule, so no one knows who they're playing yet on opening weekend, Sept. 26.

But despite all that, Alabama still looks like Alabama.

It's another talent-driven team with Nick Saban at the helm, only this one hasn't had near the turnover of its predecessors. Of course it had its usual throng of players head to the NFL, with nine players selected in the draft, all in the first three rounds.

Yet the Crimson Tide has key players returning at every spot on the offense and a quarterback who starting the last four games of 2019.

After having to start more true freshman than veterans in the defensive front seven in 2019, the Crimson Tide suddenly has a lot of quality depth both on the line and at interior linebacker. If the secondary can come together despite having two new safeties, Alabama has the potential to have one of the best defenses in college football.

Consequently, Alabama is again considered the team to beat in the SEC, and a favorite to make the College Football Playoff.

Here the players who are most important to the Crimson Tide heading into fall camp, which opens Monday:

1] Dylan Moses, linebacker

Moses was one of the players Alabama could least afford to lose last year, and sure enough he suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season even started. Without its defensive quarterback, the Crimson Tide was never the same.

He doesn't carry the same label this year as the Crimson Tide has other experienced players at interior linebacker (something it didn't have in 2019), yet Moses will have a final chance to sparkle and show he's worthy of being considered among Alabama's all-time greats at the position.

Moses was a Butkus Award finalist in 2018 as a sophomore. He might be the favorite going into this season.

2] Najee Harris, running back

If things go right, Harris could make a run (pun intended) at becoming Alabama's all-time rushing king.

He enters the 2020 season with 2,377 career rushing yards, good for 15th all-time. Derrick Henry has the record with 3,591 yards, but no one knows how many games Harris could potentially play.

He's notched seven 100-plus yard games in his career, including six as a junior, but he's also a big-time threat in the receiving game. With the ball in open space, he's able to go through, around or even over most defenders.

3] Patrick Surtain II, cornerback

The junior cornerback's importance is only magnified by the fact he's the lone returning starting defensive back in the base formation, as the other three have all moved on to the NFL.

Surtain is also looking at probably joining them next year as he's considered a top prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last season Surtain had 42 tackles to go with three forced fumbles, plus had eight pass breakups, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and one quarterback pressure.

4] Alex Leatherwood, left tackle

The junior left tackle could be higher on this list, especially since he'll be surrounded by a lot of proven talent as Alabama has four returning starters on the offensive line.

Having a year under his belt at the position will only help after Leatherwood began his career at right guard. He was named first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Leatherwood graded out at almost 89 percent as a junior, allowing just two sacks and three quarterback hurries, and missed just seven assignments in 752 snaps (99.1 percent success rate).

He tops that and Leatherwood could be a strong candidate for the Outland Trophy.

5] DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, wide receivers

Yes, we're cheating a little here by including both players, but both are worthy and will only make the other better this season.

Not only did Smith lead the Crimson Tide in receiving last season, his 1,256 yards were third in the league and tied for eighth nationally. In terms of Alabama history they're third on the single-season all-time list. His 17.9 career average is second (minimum 100 receptions).

Waddle will finally get his chance to start in the slot after totaling 1,227 all-purpose yards last season. The SEC Special Teams Player of the Year was named an All-American after leading nation in punt return average at 24.4 yards per return with 20 for 487 yards and a touchdown. When coaches put him deep on kick returns against Auburn he returning one for a touchdown.

Also on the short list: LaBryan Ray, Landon Dickerson, Mac Jones and Deonte Brown.

This is the final story in a five-part series of things to look for during Alabama's 2020 fall camp.

