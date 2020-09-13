Alabama Football Moves Up in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll
Tyler Martin
The Southeastern Conference won't kick off until Sept. 26, but with the two other Power Five leagues, the ACC and Big 12, starting their seasons on Saturday, the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll was updated on Sunday afternoon.
From here on out, all polls will only included teams playing this fall. So, the University of Alabama moved up one spot, to No. 2, in both major polls.
The Crimson Tide only trail Clemson, who is ranked as the best team in the nation in both as well.
Alabama did not receive any first-place votes in the AP Top 25, but did receive one in the coaches' poll.
AP Top 25
1. Clemson (60)
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU (1)
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Texas
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma State
12. North Carolina
13. Cincinnati
14. UCF
15. Tennessee
16. Memphis
17. Miami
18. Louisville
19. Louisiana
20. Virginia Tech
21. BYU
22. Army
23. Kentucky
24. Appalachian State
25. Pitt
Others Receiving Votes:
Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Clemson (37)
2. Alabama (1)
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. LSU (3)
6. Florida
7. Notre Dame
8. Texas
9. Auburn
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Oklahoma State
13. UCF
14. Cincinnati
15. Memphis
16. Louisville
17. Tennessee
18. Miami
19. Virginia Tech
20. Kentucky
21. Louisiana
22. BYU
23. Appalachian State
24. Baylor
25. Army
Others Receiving Votes:
Georgia Tech 96; Pittsburgh 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3.