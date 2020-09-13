Alabama Football Moves Up in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

The Southeastern Conference won't kick off until Sept. 26, but with the two other Power Five leagues, the ACC and Big 12, starting their seasons on Saturday, the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll was updated on Sunday afternoon.

From here on out, all polls will only included teams playing this fall. So, the University of Alabama moved up one spot, to No. 2, in both major polls.

The Crimson Tide only trail Clemson, who is ranked as the best team in the nation in both as well.

Alabama did not receive any first-place votes in the AP Top 25, but did receive one in the coaches' poll.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (60)

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU (1)

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Texas A & M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Louisiana

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State

25. Pitt

Others Receiving Votes:

Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson (37)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. LSU (3)

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Auburn

10. Texas A & M

11. North Carolina

12. Oklahoma State

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Memphis

16. Louisville

17. Tennessee

18. Miami

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kentucky

21. Louisiana

22. BYU

23. Appalachian State

24. Baylor

25. Army

Others Receiving Votes:

Georgia Tech 96; Pittsburgh 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3.