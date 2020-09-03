Nick Saban Defends Stance In Racial Injustice Rally

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was history in the making.

On Monday, Nick Saban, loafers and and all, led the march/rally to famed Foster Auditorium, where in 1963 the governor of the state made his famous stand against desegregation. Only this time there was a very different message, which might resonate just as long.

Coach got another glimpse of that on Wednesday evening when the subject repeatedly came up during his virtual press conference, when he would normally be talking about the Crimson Tide's progress during fall camp.

"I’m very proud of the way our players handled — and the university handled— the march we had on Monday," he said as part of his introductory comments. "I think they were very positive in their messaging and I think they used their platform in a very positive way. So I was really proud of everyone for the way they conducted themselves and how we did that. And hopefully it will have a positive impact on the future."

However, it wasn't long before Saban was asked about some of the criticism and critical comments that had been posted on social media, including by some Crimson Tide fans.

For example, his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, who posted two photos and commented on how proud she was of her father, came back and deleted them due to backlash in the form of "hate and threats.

"Look, I don’t have an opinion about everyone else’s opinion," the coach said. "I don’t have an opinion about — we try to do the right things," he said. "We try to provide positive leadership for our players.

"Like I said on Monday, we’re trying to elevate our players’ chances of having success in their life through their personal development, academic support so they can graduate and develop a career, and what kind of career they can develop as a football player. But a part of that is also providing leadership to elevate people around them by using their platform in a positive way. And as I said earlier I’m pleased with the way that happened, and that’s that."

The march and rally was led by Alabama athletes, especially football players, was done in conjunction with the university. Among the speakers included Saban, athletic director Greg Byrne and university president Stuart Bell.

The school has been promoting the rally ever since, including with photos and videos through numerous social-media outlets.

Approximately 57 years ago Foster Auditorium was the site of Gov. George Wallace's "Stand in the Schoolhouse Door" opposing actions to desegregate the university. The building was declared a National Historic Landmark on April 5, 2005.

Meanwhile, as a student, Saban was on the Kent State campus when the National Guard opened fire on a protest, killing four and wounding nine on May 4, 1970.

He was asked if that influenced his decision to march this week.

"Look, I wanted to be supportive of our players," he said. "I talked to the players about these types of things, and I listened and I listened to learn and I think it's not just about me or what I think necessarily but also supporting them in a positive way, in terms of what their views are.

"The concepts that they support, I don't think they've ever come out and said they support any organization, good, bad or indifferent. They support concepts of things that can be done in the future, and we're not letting this die. We're making a list of things that our players can do and can encourage other people to do in our own community, some of which they mentioned on Monday.

"So this is just not, we came over there on Monday, and we had a march thing now it's over. It's, hey, we challenged everybody to do things to make a difference, and now we're going to challenge ourselves and try to do the same things, me included. So everybody can do that in their own way. And that's why I'm not judging anybody else, but I do support our players in their thoughts and what's important to them and want to make sure that they express it in a very positive way."