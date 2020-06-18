Alabama Football Announces Home-And-Home Series with Ohio State

Thursday afternoon, the University of Alabama football program announced a future home-and-home series with Ohio State set for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The first matchup will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2027, while the return game to Tuscaloosa is set to take place on Sept. 9, 2028.

"This series with Ohio State adds another outstanding non-conference opponent to our future football schedules," Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a press release. "We are thrilled at the progress we've made in securing such quality home-and-homes that will provide tremendous opportunities for our team and an exciting game day atmosphere for our fans in the coming years."

The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes have never met on each other's respective campuses. Al four previous meetings have taken place at neutral sites, with the most recent being the 2015 Sugar Bowl, where Ohio State defeated Alabama, 42-35.

Alabama owns a 3-1 all-time record in the series.

"The addition of Ohio State to our future non-conference schedule shows the commitment our program and administration has to creating the best possible games for our players and fans," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. "I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football. Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are very pleased that we could get this series completed."

From 2022 until 2035 now, Alabama has at least one home-and-home series set with a major Power 5 opponent. The 2028 season stands out in particular as the Crimson Tide will open that campaign on the road in South Bend, In. against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, followed by the second matchup with the Buckeyes inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide is slated to start the 2020 season against USC in Dallas on Sept. 5, and then in 2021, the team will travel to Atlanta to face Miami for the season opener inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 4.

A full listing of Alabama's future non-conference opponents is listed below:

2022: at Texas (Sept. 10)

2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)

2024: USF (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)

2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), at Florida State (Sept. 19)

2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)

2028: at Notre Dame (Sept. 2), Ohio State (Sept. 9)

2029: Notre Dame (Sept. 1)

2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31)

2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30)

2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Oklahoma (Sept. 11)

2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Oklahoma (Sept. 10)

2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2)

2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)