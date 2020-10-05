Alabama-Ole Miss Fans Need to Start Watching the Weather Regarding Developing Hurricane

It's 2020, and we're all exhausted from what's been a brutal year, but Southeastern Conference college football fans have another thing to worry about this week.

There's yet another tropical storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, and this one appears to be heading right for us.

To quote The Weather Channel, because they're the experts, "Tropical Storm Delta is intensifying in the Caribbean Sea, could brush or strike the Cayman Islands and western Cuba, then poses an increasing hurricane danger to the U.S. Gulf Coast by late this week."

The storm is expected to become a hurricane soon, and intensify rapidly, possibly reaching Category 2 status.

While it's too early to project potential impact from Delta on the U.S. Gulf Coast, which is already had a rough year. The region has already been hit by hurricanes Hanna, Laura and Sally, and affected by tropical storms Marco and Beta.

As of Monday afternoon, the projections had it eventually striking coastal Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. It has the potential to impact three SEC games: Florida at Texas A & M, Missouri at LSU, and Alabama at Ole Miss.

The early weather forecast in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday is for rain and windy. There's an 80 percent chance of rain, with 12 mph winds and 89 percent humidity.

The SEC is playing a 10-game conference-only schedule this season, with each team having a bye. Both Alabama and Ole Miss have their bye on the same Saturday, Nov. 7.

SEC Schedule for Oct. 10

Alabama at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

Arkansas at Auburn 3 p.m., SEC Network

Florida at Texas A & M, 11 a.m., ESPN

Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CBS

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

This story will be updated as necessary