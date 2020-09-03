SI.com
Practice Report: Although Alabama's Season Still Weeks Away, Crimson Tide Looking Forward to Some Football

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama football players continued to get ready for football on Thursday afternoon, but not just for their season opener that's still three weeks away. 

After practice, a lot of the team was planning to watch the kickoff to the season with two other state teams playing Thursday night.

"It’s very exciting, like for us, to be getting back into the season and stuff," sophomore defensive lineman D.J. Dale said. "I have a couple friends who play for UAB so it will be very exciting to watch them.” 

The Blazers were set to host Central Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN3), while South Alabama is at Southern Miss (7 p.m. CBS Sports Network). 

“I haven’t watched any college games yet, but I am looking forward to seeing some of those," senior guard Deonte Brown said. 

The Crimson Tide won't play until Sept. 26, when it visits Missouri to begin an SEC-only schedule this season.

Alabama was scheduled to face Southern California in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. 

Thursday was slated to be the Crimson Tide's final regular practice prior to the start of the season. Instead, the team continued to gear up for next week's second scrimmage of fall camp. 

Instead of working outside for a third straight-day in near-100 degree conditions, Alabama practiced in shells inside the Hank Crisp Facility. 

"We’re going to have a walk through on Friday and practice on Saturday," Nick Saban said. "There will be a lot of game-like situations that we would try to practice in this practice on Saturday."

The team will take Sunday off and resume football activities on Monday, which is also Labor Day. 

Not having a game surrounding the holiday is just another unusual thing this season.

“It kind of is with COVID-19, but we’re adjusting well," Brown said. 

Alabama practice, Sept. 3, 2020

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

