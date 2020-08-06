Alabama Football Ranked No. 3 in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

The University of Alabama football team came in at No. 3 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll that was announced on Thursday.

Clemson is the top-ranked squad, picking up 38 first-place votes, while No. 2 Ohio State received 17, the defending national champion No. 5 LSU got six, and the Crimson Tide received four.

Alabama is the highest-rated SEC program in the poll, and the conference as a whole accounted for six of the top 13 teams (No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Texas A & M).

With the Crimson Tide at No. 3, it is only the second time since 2010 that coach Nick Saban’s squad is outside of the top two in the coaches poll.

Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson (38 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Alabama (4)

4. Georgia

5. LSU (6)

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A & M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. Southern California

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. Central Florida

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.