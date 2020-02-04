Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Super Bowl Champion Reggie Ragland is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

The BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week goes to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland for helping the franchise capture its second Super Bowl title after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. 

The Madison, Ala. native started and made one tackle in the game on Sunday. Ragland has been a champion at the college, and now professional level. He is a three-time SEC football champion, two-time college football national champion and he now joins the illustrious group of players who have won a Super Bowl. 

He appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs this season, starting in eight of those contests. He recorded 23 tackles and two sacks.

Others for consideration ... 

  • Former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas shot a 65 in the fourth round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing the tournament tied for third. 
  • Across his last four games, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has averaged 23.7 points and 4.2 assists. 
  • Davis Riley, another former Crimson Tide golfer, won his first professional event on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Panama Championship. Riley made eagle on the 12th hole in the final round to take the lead, and never looked back. He also is the current points leader for the Korn Ferry tour. 

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland  

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 4

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

ablailock

In-State 2021 Four-Star Linebacker Ian Jackson After Alabama Visit: "They Left a Big Impression on Me"

Alabama offered one of the state's best players over the weekend at Junior Day

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Zhe Zhou is this Week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The senior men's tennis player is now 7-0 against his opponents so far this season

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball to Retire Wendell Hudson's No. 20.

Crimson Tide to hold special tribute at halftime of LSU game

Christopher Walsh

Brad Bohannon Believes Baseball Will Gain Ground This Season

The third-year head coach of the Crimson Tide said that he thinks his team will make the SEC Tournament after a disappointing 2019 season

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball Gets A Little Good News on Injury/Illness Front

Crimson Tide expects to have a player back for Tennessee game, albeit on a limited basis

Christopher Walsh

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13

After two-straight defeats and the loss of Herbert Jones, how far does Alabama fall in this week's power rankings?

Joey Blackwell

What's Better Than Having Speed in Softball? Having More Speed. Ask Alabama

If you thought the Crimson Tide softball team was good on the base paths last year, it should be even better in 2020

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell