Super Bowl Champion Reggie Ragland is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week goes to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland for helping the franchise capture its second Super Bowl title after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

The Madison, Ala. native started and made one tackle in the game on Sunday. Ragland has been a champion at the college, and now professional level. He is a three-time SEC football champion, two-time college football national champion and he now joins the illustrious group of players who have won a Super Bowl.

He appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs this season, starting in eight of those contests. He recorded 23 tackles and two sacks.

Others for consideration ...

Former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas shot a 65 in the fourth round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing the tournament tied for third.

Across his last four games, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has averaged 23.7 points and 4.2 assists.

Davis Riley, another former Crimson Tide golfer, won his first professional event on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Panama Championship. Riley made eagle on the 12th hole in the final round to take the lead, and never looked back. He also is the current points leader for the Korn Ferry tour.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland