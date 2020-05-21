Alabama Football Schedules Home-And-Home Series With Arizona For 2032, 2033

On Thursday, the University of Alabama announced a future football home-and-home series with the Arizona Wildcats.

In 2032, the Crimson Tide will host the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, while in 2033 on Sept. 3, Alabama will make the trip out west to Tucson.

“We are excited to announce another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Arizona for the 2032 and 2033 seasons,” Crimson Tide Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said. “These meetings will be the first between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats, providing our teams and our fan bases exciting new opportunities during the regular season. As I said early on, we are going to work hard at adding more home-and-homes to our non-conference schedules, and we are pleased that we’ve been able to do that, securing nine of them thus far that will begin in 2022 with Texas.”

Byrne was the athletic director at Arizona from 2010 to 2017, before he took the same job with the Crimson Tide.

Currently, Alabama has scheduled future home-and-home contests with Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).

"The addition of Arizona is another example of the commitment our administration has to creating outstanding schedules for many years to come," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. "Arizona is a tremendous football program and the opportunity to play this type of competition only makes our program stronger while providing a lot of excitement for both fan bases.”