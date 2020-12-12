Alabama Football Smokes Arkansas Razorbacks, 52-3

The Crimson Tide's defense held the Razorbacks to just 188 yards on offense, the second-lowest allowed all season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama football closed out its regular season as the only undefeated team in the SEC, cooking the Arkansas Razorbacks 52-3 on Saturday afternoon in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

While redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones or senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith would finish the game with a passing or receiving touchdown, the Crimson Tide put forth quite a display with its rushing attack.

With Arkansas winning the opening coin toss and electing to receive, the Crimson Tide started the game on defense. On the first play from scrimmage, sophomore linebacker Christian Harris quickly left the field and went into the medical tent with an injury to his left shoulder.

Harris would not return to the game.

Aside from the defensive injury, Alabama's defense performed admirably in the first half. In the first quarter alone, the Crimson Tide sacked Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson four times, with freshman linebacker Will Anderson Jr. accounting for two of those sacks.

In the first half, the Crimson Tide's defense would hold the Razorbacks to just 70 total yards on offense.

On offense, Alabama switched things up. Struggling to find open receivers in the early minutes of the game, the Crimson Tide switched over to a run-heavy offensive mindset. Both senior running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. had two touchdowns apiece, with Harris edging out Robinson in yards with 46 and 24, respectively.

While not as effective as he usually is in the receiving game, senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith picked up the Crimson Tide's only non-rushing touchdown of the game with an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

At the half, Alabama led Arkansas 38-3 — it's largest halftime lead of the season.

The Crimson Tide opened the second half with a 14-play, 89-yard drive that led to Robinson's third score of the game.

Comfortable with its 42-point lead, Alabama started rotating out the usual starters for the younger players to gain some experience.

After throwing 24-of-29 for 208 yards, Jones was replaced by freshman Bryce Young. Robinson and Harris were also put on the bench to rest for next week's SEC Championship game, with each totaling 54 and 46 rushing yards, respectively.

With under two minutes remaining in the game, Alabama freshman running back Jase McClellan took one to the house for an 80-yard rushing touchdown. Arkansas received the ball on the ensuing kickoff, but had had enough of the Crimson Tide for the day.

Alabama finished off Arkansas by a score of 52-3.

Alabama held Arkansas to just 188 yards, the Crimson Tide defense's second-best effort this season. Alabama also forced four fumbles, recovering three of them and also picked off quarterback Feleipe Franks once. Another season high for the Crimson Tide defense was in sacks, which Alabama totaled eight for 49 yards lost.

Alabama finishes its 10-game, conference-only regular season as the only undefeated team in the SEC. Arkansas drops to 3-7 and will now wait to see if it is selected for a bowl game.

This story will be updated with quotes and video from Saturday's post-game press conferences.