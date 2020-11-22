SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: Merry Deer Season

Anthony Sisco

The "other" season in Alabama ... 

Crimson Ties: Merry Deer Season
Anthony Sico

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week with the Crimson Tide: It's Iron Bowl Week (and Happy Thanksgiving)!

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Nov. 23-29, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Widens First-Place Lead in Amway Coaches Poll, Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide gained two more first-place votes in this week’s Amway Coaches’ Poll after its dominant win over Kentucky

Tyler Martin

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

The Crimson Tide demolished the Wildcats, but how did the rest of the SEC fare?

Joey Blackwell

How to Watch the Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Radio info, SEC Schedule

Think Alabama might be looking for a little payback when Auburn visits Bryant-Denny Stadium? It's the 85th edition of the Iron Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Notebook: Alabama's Defense Smothers Kentucky, Jahleel Billingsley Steps Up

Alabama's defense took another step toward re-establishing the Crimson Tide standard in its 63-3 mauling of Kentucky on Saturday

Tyler Martin

DeVonta Smith Re-Writes Record Books, Becomes SEC's All-Time Leader in Receiving Touchdowns

Smith's nine catches, 144 yards, and two touchdowns fuels Alabama offense to a 63-3 thrashing of Kentucky on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

Instant Analysis: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

The Crimson Tide rolled to a 60-point victory powered by a stifling defense and high-powered offense

Joey Blackwell

Three is the Magic Number for Alabama Regarding the Heisman Trophy

Who between Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith should be considered for the Heisman Trophy? Try all of them

Christopher Walsh

What the Coaches Said After Alabama's 63-3 win over Kentucky

Nick Saban and Mark Stoops had plenty to talk about after Crimson Tide rolled to a big victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh