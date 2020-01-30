Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

What Tua Tagovailoa Said at the Super Bowl About His Injury Recovery and the NFL Draft

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is down in Miami for the Super Bowl and making his way around press row for several interviews to talk about the 2020 NFL Draft and how he is recovering from his hip injury. 

Earlier this morning, Tagovailoa was on FS1's "First Things First" and he opened up the interview with an update on his recovery process: 

I’m doing good. I’m fine," Tagovailoa said. “Up to this point, I think rehab has been going really great. We’re on pace for a full recovery. But I’m grateful that I got to experience both sides of the spectrum. I got to experience being at the top of the mountain where I felt like everything was just there for me. And then also just being in the peak of the valley, just being low.

"I just think it’s good, in a sense, because that’s just how life is. You learn when you’re successful, and then I think you learn more when you’re not as successful. You don’t take things for granted as much. You understand the maturity that comes with not winning. It comes with losing. It’s just life -- you win, you lose. You’ve got to move on. You’ve got to cope with it."

Tagovailoa expressed his concern over what is next in his road back to full health, a CT scan less than two weeks from now: 

I think up to this point, what I’m most worried about is getting the CT scan done with our MRIs after the three-month mark, so it wouldn’t be this upcoming Monday but the following week,” Tagovailoa said. “And so once we kind of get a gauge on the healing process from there, then I think that’s when the doctors would be able to communicate with me and my family and tell us we’re going to be good or here’s things we need to be cautious about still.”

AL.com has reported that Tagovailoa will be healthy enough to throw 60-80 passes in front of NFL scouts, either at Alabama's Pro Day on March 24th or later on in April. 

Tagovailoa revealed he will attend the NFL Combine on Feb. 27 - Mar. 1. He says his goal there will be to "win his medical." 

"That’s why I think at the Combine, my main focus is to win my medical," Tagovailoa said. "That’s pretty much it. Everyone else is going to be there to win the 40, win the bench press. My main concern is to go over there and win my MRI, win my CT scan there.”

In ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr.'s latest mock draft, he has Tagovailoa going to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 overall. When asked about what team he would prefer to draft him, the always humble Tagovailoa gave the answer you would expect him to give. 

"All I can say is whatever team decides to pick me, they’re going to get someone who’s going to work hard,” Tagovailoa said, “Someone who’s going to be a leader for the team and who’s going to hopefully put the team in the best situation to become successful.”

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just A Minute: Why the Key to Where Tua Tagovailoa Gets Drafted May be a Georgia Guy

The team to watch regarding Tua Tagovailoa isn't the Miami Dolphins, but the Detroit Lions

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Basketball 30 years Ago

SEC Tournament Champions..... Again

J. Bank

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Mommy2bdle

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 30, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Falls on the Road to LSU, 90-76

In a game revolving around the glass, the Crimson Tide was out rebounded by the Tigers 49-31

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Jumps to No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Rankings for Class of 2020

Alabama on track to secure the nation's No. 1 class ranking

Tyler Martin

by

christinejohn

Breaking: Alabama Lands Grad Transfer Tight End Carl Tucker Jr.

Tucker announced on Wednesday night he would play his final year at Alabama

Tyler Martin

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at No. 22 LSU

Live updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide takes on the No. 22 Tigers in Baton Rouge

Joey Blackwell

Reggie Ragland Could See a Lot of Playing Time in Super Bowl LIV

Linebacker will be Crimson Tide's lone player on the field against the San Francisco 49errs

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Top Targets A Week Before National Signing Day

A look at when Alabama's remaining top targets will commit and an update on their recruitment

Tyler Martin