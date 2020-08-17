SI.com
Alabama Football's Revised 2020 Conference-Only Schedule Released By SEC

Tyler Martin

You knew the opponents, know you know the locations and dates. 

On Monday night, the SEC revealed its full revised, 10-game, conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season on SEC Now on the league's television network.

For the University of Alabama, the Crimson Tide will kick things off in Columbia, MI. against the Missouri Tigers, then will open the home schedule, at Bryant-Denny Stadium, up on Oct. 3 against Texas A&M. 

Oct. 10 will see Alabama take a road trip to Oxford to face the Rebels of Ole Miss before a highly-anticipated meeting between Georgia and the Crimson Tide on Oct. 17. 

The annual 'Third Saturday in October' meeting between Tennessee and Alabama will take place in Knoxville on Oct. 24. In a normal year, the Crimson Tide would get a bye week during Halloween weekend, but instead, will welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 31. 

Alabama's bye week will come the weekend of Nov. 7, before the Crimson Tide travels to Baton Rouge for a grudge match against the defending national champion, LSU Tigers, on Nov. 14. 

During the final two weekends in November, the Crimson Tide will have back-to-back home contests, first against Kentucky on Nov. 21, then the Iron Bowl showdown with Auburn on Nov. 28. 

Alabama will finish the regular season with a trip to Fayetteville on Dec. 5 to clash with the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

The 11-week regular season will culminate on Dec. 19 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the conference's championship game. 

2020 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 26 at Missouri 

Oct. 3 vs Texas A&M 

Oct. 10 at Ole Miss

Oct. 17 vs Georgia 

Oct. 24 at Tennessee

Oct. 31 vs Mississippi State 

Nov. 14 at LSU

Nov. 21 vs Kentucky 

Nov. 28 vs Auburn

Dec. 5 at Arkansas

