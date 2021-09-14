Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Florida Linebacker Ventrell Miller

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile key players Alabama will face this season, who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The last time Alabama faced Florida, middle linebacker Ventrell Miller had a busy game, but not the most productive one.

Six tackles in the SEC Championship Game is nothing to scoff at under any circumstance. But the middle linebacker was tied for sixth in team tackling as the Crimson Tide chewed out 605 total yards in 52-46 shootout.

Although a lot of it had to do with the Crimson Tide, that was a little uncharacteristic for Miller. He led team in tackles with 86 total (52 solos), 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks, and won a couple of SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Miller was considered one of the bright spots of the Gator defense, but still opted to return for another year.

"Definitely was a good feeling last year," Miller said per All Gators. "I'm coming out to try to up the bar. Prove myself even more. I feel like I'm just a low-key guy, but I feel like I - I don't know - I feel like I shouldn't be.

"But, it's all good. Like I said, just working, nose to the ground and continue to work and like you said, I got unfinished business that I'm trying to do."

Ventrell Miller

Jersey: No. 51

Position: Linebacker

Height: 5-11.5

Weight: 228

DOB: 1/15/99

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Lakeland, Florida

High School: Kathleen

Background

Raised in Lakeland, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was suspended for the entire 2017 season due to felony fraud charges. Academic standout. Major is unknown.

Pros

Smart linebacker with good eyes and play recognition. Miller recognizes play action to gain depth and finds ball carriers, triggering quickly when he has a free run at them. He is a very reliable tackler, wrapping opponents up on a consistent basis. His effort is apparent, running down plays and making tackles downfield. In coverage, he locates vertical routes and is able to turn and run before passing them off to safeties.

Cons

A below average athlete for his size, Miller does not have the explosiveness required for a player of his size. He is slow to close even on ball carriers that are not dynamic. A lack of twitch causes him to give up separation at the top of routes. In man coverage, he is unable to find the ball. Miller does not show the physicality or hand usage to take on blocks. He does not stack them, trying to slip blocks with varying success.

Summary

Smart backer with below average athleticism. Miller is a reliable tackler with good eyes and recognition skills. A lack of athleticism limits his playmaking ability. He does not have the play strength required to take on blocks. Miller projects as a potential backup linebacker. It is tough to find a spot for him due to his lack of size and athleticism. If his tackling translates to special teams, he can make a roster.

Grades

5.3 (current value)/6.6 (potential value)\

BamaCentral Analysis

Miller, who represented Florida at SEC Media Days, is the clear leader of the defense. The Gators will need a performance like he had against Ole Miss last season when he had 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack. However, Alabama's blockers were a little more proficient last year, which makes this a matchup to watch. Pre-snap communication was an area targeted for improvement during the offseason, which means Miller, who is a fifth-year who is into his second year starting. He's the team's leading tackler this season, but this is Florida's first big test after opening against Florida Atlantic and then USF.

