NFL Draft Profile: Ventrell Miller, Linebacker, Florida Gators

NFL draft profile scouting report for Florida linebacker, Ventrell Miller
Ventrell Miller
florida gators

#51
Pos: LB
Ht: 5116
Wt: 230
DOB: 1/15/99
Eligible: 2022
Lakeland, FL
Kathleen

Pros

Leinweber: Smart linebacker with good eyes and play recognition. Miller recognizes play action to gain depth and finds ball carriers, triggering quickly when he has a free run at them. He is a very reliable tackler, wrapping opponents up on a consistent basis. His effort is apparent, running down plays and making tackles downfield. In coverage, he locates vertical routes and is able to turn and run before passing them off to safeties.

Cons

Leinweber: A below average athlete for his size, Miller does not have the explosiveness required for a player of his size. He is slow to close even on ball carriers that are not dynamic. A lack of twitch causes him to give up separation at the top of routes. In man coverage, he is unable to find the ball. Miller does not show the physicality or hand usage to take on blocks. He does not stack them, trying to slip blocks with varying success.

Summary

Leinweber: Smart backer with below average athleticism. Miller is a reliable tackler with good eyes and recognition skills. A lack of athleticism limits his playmaking ability. He does not have the play strength required to take on blocks. Miller projects as a potential backup linebacker. It is tough to find a spot for him due to his lack of size and athleticism. If his tackling translates to special teams, he can make a roster. 

Background: 

Raised in Lakeland, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was suspended for the entire 2017 season due to felony fraud charges. Academic standout. Major is unknown. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Smart linebacker who tackles reliably. Miller lacks athleticism and play strength. 

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.3/6.6

