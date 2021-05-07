Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Golf's Benedetta Moresco Named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year

Mary Mac Trammell was named to the conference's community service team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women’s golf standout Benedetta Moresco was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year while also collecting First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman accolades, as the league office announced the 2021 SEC Women’s Golf Awards Friday morning. In addition to Moresco’s honors, Mary Mac Trammell was recognized as she earned a spot on the SEC Community Service Team.

Moresco becomes the fifth Crimson Tide representative to win SEC Freshman of the Year and the 11th golfer to earn a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, joining her sister Angelica Moresco who earned the accolade in 2018. Furthermore, with Benedetta’s first-team recognition, Alabama has now had 26 first team All-SEC selections over the past 14 seasons dating back to 2006.

Benedetta Moresco

SEC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman Team

  • Joined the Crimson Tide in January of 2021 and has been one of Alabama’s steadiest players throughout her freshman campaign
  • Played in all six of the Tide’s spring tournaments with a stroke average of 71.72
  • Recorded four consecutive top-10 finishes and was named the SEC Freshman of the Week honors for the week of April 7
  • The rookie is the No. 21-ranked collegiate golfer according to the last Golfstat rankings
  • The Caldogno, Italy, native was selected to play in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which featured the top women’s amateur golfers in the world

Mary Mac Trammell

SEC Community Service Team

  • Received the recognition for the first time in her career
  • Involved in a variety of activities assisting the Tuscaloosa community
  • The junior from Mountain Brook, Ala., spent the bulk of her community service time helping with the Alberta Head Start Trunk-or-Treat and Halloween Extravaganza
  • Additionally, she is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC)

