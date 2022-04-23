Skip to main content

Alabama Guard Jahvon Quinerly to Return for 2022-23 Season

The point guard averaged nearly 14 points per game on last season's NCAA Tournament team.

He's back. 

After many expected he may leave for professional options, Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announced on Twitter that he will return to the Crimson Tide for next season.

Quinerly was one of Alabama's best offensive players last season, averaging 13.8 points per game and 4.2 assists per game, while starting in 27 of 33 games. 

Many thought Quinerly would be departing from Tuscaloosa after participating in senior day festivities and tearing his ACL in the NCAA Tournament first round against Notre Dame. His Instagram caption after the game referenced the game as his "last college game," but the caption was since changed, with that phrase removed.

Below is the updated caption. 

Quinerly will spend much of the offseason recovering and rehabbing from his torn ACL, and will likely take things slow entering next season and may not even be ready until SEC play in January.

During his recovery, Alabama's guards will remain in good hands with recent commit Mark Sears, the former Ohio point guard who came from the transfer portal. Sears averaged 20 points per game at Ohio in 2021-22, and is expected to lead Alabama's backcourt along with 5-star freshman Jaden Bradley. 

The Hackensack, N.J. native was a 5-star prospect and committed to Alabama and head coach Nate Oats after transferring from Villanova following his freshman season in 2018-19. He sat out his first year with the Crimson Tide in 2019-20 after the NCAA denied his eligibility waiver.

During the 2020-21 season, Quinerly thrived in a sixth man role and was awarded Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 SEC Tournament. 

When Quinerly was locked in this season, he made Alabama one of the toughest teams to beat in all of college basketball. He had at least 17 points in wins over No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 14 Houston, No. 14 Tennessee, and No. 4 Baylor. 

