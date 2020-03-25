Alabama Guard Kira Lewis Jr. Announces NBA Draft Decision

Bama Central
Alabama sophomore guard Kira Lewis made it official Wednesday, announcing on his Twitter account that he's entering the 2020 NBA Draft, but keeping his options open to return to the Crimson Tide. 

Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters on Tuesday that Lewis and junior wing John Petty Jr. were expected to enter the draft as the Crimson Tide is expected to have significant turnover for next season. Lewis quickly confirmed it. 

"I would like to thank the University of Alabama, my coaches, teammates, trainers and staff for their support throughout my basketball career. To the Alabama fans: Y'all are some fo the best fans in college basketball! I cannot thank you enough for being behind me. Most importantly, I want to thank my family for the sacrifices they made throughout the years. Without them, I would in no way be the person I am today.

"With that said, I have decided to enter the NBA draft process while keeping my eligibility." 

Lewis started all 65 games during his two-year Alabama career, led the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 points for game), assists (5.2), steals (1.8), minutes (37.6) and field goals made (206) and attempted (449). 

He also led the conference in minutes, ranked third in assists and steals, and finished fourth in scoring average.

Nationally, Lewis finished 13 in minutes per game and was 44 in assists per game. He also ranked among the top transition players in all of college basketball, ending the year at 5.1 transition points per game which ranked fourth in the nation.

Against Auburn on Feb. 12, Lewis became only the second player in program history to record a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. He was twice named the SEC Player of the Week this past year and led the team with 28 games in double figures and 10 games of scoring 20 or more points.

