Alabama Gymnastics Inks Three During Fall Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama gymnastics team signed Corinne Bunagan, Lilly Hudson and Jordyn Paradise to National Letters of Intent, head coach Dana Duckworth announced on Wednesday.

“We’re beyond excited to have Corinne, Lilly and Jordyn join the Bama gymnastics family,” Duckworth said. “All three bring different gymnastics strengths as well as discipline, determination and commitment to the core values of our program.”

World Championships competitor and International Elite Corinne Bunagan hails from Ramsey, N.J. The daughter of Janeine and Arnold Bunagan, she is coached by Craig Zappa, Jen Zappa, Amy Ramadani and Lou Levine at ENA Gymnastics.

“Corinne cares about others and lights up a room with her bubbly and welcoming personality,” Duckworth said.

Two-time USA Junior Olympic National Championships qualifier Jordyn Paradise comes to the Crimson Tide from Tampa, Fla. The daughter of Jennifer and Jim Paradise, she is coached by Alecia Pollina, Billy West and Jeff Lafleur at Lafleur’s Tampa.

“Jordyn’s big heart and passion for people, gymnastics and Alabama is evident the minute you connect with her,” Duckworth said.

Junior International Elite competitor Lilly Hudson is from Fleming Island, Fla. The daughter of Mary and Stan Hudson, she is coached by Vali Buse, Mila Picus and Rachel Nelson at Florida Elite Gymnastics.

“Lilly is a combination of velvet and steel,” Duckworth said. “She is a serious, laser focused, fierce competitor who is, at the same time, a loyal and kind friend who finds joy in the success of others.”

