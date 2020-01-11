Bama Central
Alabama Gymnastics Opens Season with Loss at Auburn

In a meet that went down to the last rotation, Alabama gymnastics was clipped by Auburn, 196.625-196.025, in the Crimson Tide’s season opener Friday night.

Alabama had a narrow lead heading into the fourth rotation. 

The Crimson Tide used three freshmen in the lineup — Luisa Blanco, Ella Burgess and Makarri Doggette — with Blanco receiving Alabama's highest score on balance beam (9.900). 

Senior Maddie Desch and junior Lexi Graber also posted 9.900s on floor exercise.

“Our team is strong, has incredible skill level and a great competitive drive, so we will use our mistakes to move forward and continue to get better," Crimson Tide coach Dana Duckworth said. "This is just the beginning of a steep climb to the top. 

"We all wanted this win, but at the end of the day we have a baseline now and it’s a much better staring point than a year ago, despite having a couple of tough spots. I thought we did a good job of staying together tonight. This was a loud environment and for a team that doesn’t have as many veterans as we’ve had in years past, I think they handled it well, focusing on Alabama.”

The Crimson Tide opened the season more than a point ahead of its 2019 start, including a meet-best 49.300 on the floor exercise.

Alabama opened the meet with a 49.175 on the uneven bars, with a leadoff 9.825 from junior Kylie Dickson and closing the rotation with twin 9.875s from senior Shea Mahoney and Doggette.

On the vault, Graber led with a 9.875, while Blanco and Burgess scored 9.800 and 9.825, respectively, leading UA to a 49.075.

The Crimson Tide scored a 49.300 on the floor exercise led by a pair of 9.9s from Graber and senior Maddie Desch, while sophomore Shallon Olsen went 9.85.

Blanco led the team on the balance beam with a 9.900, but a pair of falls dropped the Tide to a 48.525 team mark.

Blanco and Burgess both arrived on campus on Dec. 28 and had just eight practices with their new teammates prior to the meet. Both opened their Crimson Tide careers on the vault and closed the night on the balance beam, for a total of four routines.

Doggette competed on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise, anchoring the Tide’s lineup on the uneven bars and floor exercise, while Mahoney led off the Tide’s vault and floor exercise rotations in addition to competing on the uneven bars.

In her first routine in the Crimson Tide’s competitive lineup, sophomore Griffin James scored a 9.825 on the floor exercise.

The Crimson Tide dropped to 127-11 all-time against the Tigers, including a 127-2 mark since 1980. The two teams will meet again on March 13 in Birmingham, Ala., for the annual Elevate the Stage meet.

Alabama will face the reigning national champion, No. 1 Oklahoma, in its home opener next Friday (7:45 p.m.).

