The Alabama Gymnastics vs Georgia Rivalry is Still Alive and Hot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For years it was simply known as Sarah vs. Suzanne. 

It no longer is, but that doesn't mean that Alabama and Georgia still aren't rivals. 

The Crimson Tide will come face to face with the Gymdogs on Saturday night at Coleman Coliseum, with both teams looking to gain a little momentum heading into the postseason. 

“Any SEC meet is going to be an awesome rivalry meet, however, with it being Georgia we know the stakes are pretty high,” senior Shea Mahoney said. “Our senior class is actually undefeated against Georgia, in all of our meets. 

"That has always been an exciting meet for us every year. We are just going to focus on being in the Bama bubble and enjoy every minute.”

The two teams did meet earlier this season in the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, at the same venue where the national championships will be held on April 17-18. Alabama finished second to No. 1 Oklahoma, while Georgia placed last in the four-team field. 

Barring improvement, neither team might have the opportunity to go back.  Alabama is No. 8 in the latest rankings by the College Gymnastics Association, while Georgia is No. 10.

When the Alabama-Georgia rivalry was at its zenith, both programs with regularly wining national championships. Sarah Patterson secured six national titles while coaching at Alabama as well as eight SEC titles and 29 regional titles. Suzanne Yoculan also left a legacy with her 10 national championships and 16 SEC titles.

The long-time argument of “Sarah vs Suzanne” gained such a strong fan base that it got turned into a SEC Storied documentary. 

As far as the current Alabama gymnasts are concerned, the rivalry is still alive and burning.  

However, Crimson Tide coach Dana Duckworth experienced it both as a gymnast when she won back-to-back NCAA balance beam titles (1992-93), and as a coach, and is quick to note that there's now more of a friendly tone between the programs.

“Yes, it is Georgia and yes, it is a rivalry," she said. "There is a lot of history throughout the many years and I hope everyone watches the “30 for 30” episode of Suzanne and Sarah. People ask me “do you and Courtney hate each other, “and I say “no.” Suzanne and Sarah definitely had challenges with one another, and it’s because they were growing with the sport. They are both competitive women. 

"Courtney [Kupets Carter] and I are not building programs. We are taking programs that have been built and trying to make them our own legacy."

The home meet on Saturday at 7:15 (SEC Network) will be the 150th meeting between the two programs. Last year's dual-meet at Georgia was extremely close, 196.900-196.875. No one would be surprised if this one is just as tight. 

