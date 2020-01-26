Bama Central
The No. 5 Alabama gymnastics team tallied a 196.575m tying No. 4 Denver for second place at the Metroplex Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas. No. 1 Oklahoma claimed the win with a 197.525 while No. 5 Georgia took fourth place with a 196.300.

Alabama started the meet strong with a season-best of 49.450 on the uneven bars. The team high was led by sophomore Jensie Givens as she claimed her career-best of 9.925. This is the second time in a row that Alabama has totaled 49.4+ on bars.

“We got off a to really strong start tonight on the uneven bars. That’s the second week in a row that we’ve scored better than a 49.400. I was very proud of Jensie (Givens), that was the best uneven bars routine she’s done in competition. We didn’t finish as strong as we started and that’s definitely something we have to work on going forward. We had a few major mistakes, but those are things that we can fix going forward. Right now, we’re looking to get back in the gym, work on the details before heading to Baton Rouge and LSU.

The uneven bars were the first rotation for the Crimson Tide, which was led by Givens. Sophomore Emily Gaskins and Junior Lexi Graber also grabbed 9.9s which helped push the team to a total of 49.450.

Freshman Luisa Blanco marked the second rotation with her 9.875 on beam. Graber also posted a 9.875, pushing the team to close with a 49.100.

Graber led the way during the third rotation on the floor with her 9.900. Sophomore Griffin James followed with a 9.850, which finished Alabama with a total of 49.075.

On the final rotation, Blanco and sophomore Shallon Olsen led the Crimson Tide with 9.825. Alabama closed the meet with a 48.950 on the vault.

Alabama Gymnastics will travel to Baton Rouge, La. on Friday as it competes against LSU. The meet is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. 

