Alabama Gymnastics Places Second in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, Advances to National Championship Semifinals

The Crimson Tide was able to survive and advance with its second-place finish behind the Oklahoma Sooners

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama didn’t win its own NCAA regional, but the Crimson Tide gymnastics team of coach Dana Duckworth did enough to “survive and advance,” as they say this time of year.

Heading into the fourth and final rotation, It was more a matter of hanging on to second to advance to nationals due to a stellar first three rounds by Oklahoma. The Tide was second, and in third after three events was SEC foe Missouri with a 147.525. Arkansas was struggling and had only scored a 147.35.

Missouri needed a very strong finish on beam while the home team headed for the vault.

It didn’t happen. The Tigers fell all the way to fourth.

On the vault, junior/Canadian Olympian Shallon Olsen scored a 9.9, as did sophomore Luisa Blanco. For the fourth rotation, Alabama notched a 49.375 while Mizzou netted 49.025. Arkansas passed Mizzou for third with a final tally of 196.7

That was good enough for Alabama’s season to continue with second place in the regional and a score of 197.575. Oklahoma posted a 198.175 to clinch the regional title.

There will be plenty of crimson at nationals.

Duckworth said of her team’s performance, “’The Process’ started back in August. Every single time you compete you get stronger and more aware.

“Half this team has never experienced the post season. It’s going to me as much competitive or more as we go to the national championships.

“It’s an honor to move on. You never, ever take it for granted. This team has fight in them. They’re mentally tough and they love each other. We continue to show ‘fierce greatness.’”

Blanco added, “I saw the definition of grit and I think we saw grace.

‘Let go and let God.’ I stick to that in everything I do.”

In the first rotation, freshman Shania Adams led the Crimson Tide on the bars with a 9.975 and garnered a 10 from one judge. Alabama posted a 49.625

Despite a perfect 10 on vault by junior Olivia Trautman, Oklahoma was second after one event with a 49.45. That would change.

Duckworth’s team took to the beam in the second rotation. “She weebled and she wobbled but she didn’t fall down” would be one way to describe the Tide’s effort. A 9.875 by Luisa Blanco was the top score and 49.15 the team result. The Sooners nailed enough bars routines to score a 49.575 and go ahead at “halftime” over Alabama, which sat at 98.775. The Tide had its work cut out for it to overtake Oklahoma.

Rotation three saw Alabama on floor while the Sooners mounted the beam. Blanco led Alabama with a 9.95. Crimson Tide junior Griffin James danced to symphony music and was rewarded with a 9.9. “Dixieland Delight” and “”Sweet Home Alabama” are part of Emily Gaskins’ routine music and the junior helped keep Alabama in it with a 9.925 on the event.

However, Oklahoma was feeling it on beam [49.575] and after three rotations the Sooners held a lead of 148.6 to 148.2. It was highly unlikely the Tide could catch the “other” crimson clad squad. It was more a matter of hanging on to second to advance to nationals.

Next up for Duckworth’s team will be nationals, scheduled for April 16-17 in Fort Worth, TX.

“I’m super excited for us to go and do even better in Texas,” Gaskins said. “Our team is trained for this.”