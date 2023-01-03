Skip to main content

Alabama K Will Reichard Changes Mind, Comes Back for Fifth Season

The kicker made a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon to come back for another season with the Crimson Tide.

One of the most prolific kicker in Alabama history isn't quite done yet. 

After telling reporters at the Sugar Bowl that he was heading to the NFL and accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl, Will Reichard announced Tuesday afternoon that he has changed his mind and will be coming back for a fifth season with the Crimson Tide. 

"First, I would like to thank everyone who has helped along my journey and that includes my family, friends, teammates and coaches," Reichard said in a social media post. "The past four years I've been part of the best program in college football, and I have loved every second of it. I can't thank my coaches and teammates at the University of Alabama enough for their support and the brotherhood we have built along the way.

"After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn't ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience. I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates one more time in 2023. I can't wait to get back to work as we build toward the 2023 season Thanks, and Roll Tide!"

Reichard already holds the school record for for career points with 417 on 61 field goals and 234 made extra points. He's coming off a very successful 2022 season where he was 22 for 26 on field goals, including the game-winning kick at Texas with 10 seconds left. The kicker was a perfect 64-of-64 on extra points this season. 

He has already used four years of eligibility, but because of the COVID waiver for athletes from 2020, he still has one year remaining. 

