Brian Branch Announces NFL Draft Decision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After playing one of the best games of his Alabama career in the Sugar Bowl, Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch will be heading to the NFL.

Branch made the announcement that he will be foregoing his senior season via social media on Monday afternoon:

"First and foremost, I give all thanks and praise to God for allowing me to play the game that I love at a high level, and for being the foundation to all of my success," Branch wrote in his Instagram post. "To my mom, who has always been my rock and my biggest supporter, I wouldn't be able to do any of this without you pushing and inspiring me nonstop. Thank you to my amazing family!

I thank Coach Saban and the entire Alabama football coaching staff for believing in me and helping me elevate my game. To all of my teammates, I am grateful to have been able to compete with each of you over the years, night in and night out. We've created a bond that can never be broken and I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish together. Last but not least, to the best fans in the world. The energy that you give each and every game is unmatched. There is no better Football environment than Bryant-Denny Stadium and I'm grateful to have played some of my best games on that field."

Branch then concluded his post by making his draft declaration official:

"I've developed so much since my freshman year and because of Alabama I'm confident that I'm prepared to take my game to the next level," Branch wrote. "After thoughtful conversations with my family and coaches, I've decided to forgo my senior year and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. This has been a dream of mine since I could remember and I'm ready to embrace this next journey for my life."

Branch ended his career at Alabama with a bang, playing a solid game at defensive back for the Crimson Tide in its 45-20 win over Kansas State last Saturday in the Sugar Bowl. Branch finished second on the team in tackles with 12, with 11 of those tackles being solo. He also recorded four tackles for loss including one sack as well as an interception.

Branch played in a total of 40 games over the course of his three seasons at Alabama. In total, he recorded 172 tackles, with 111 of them being solo. Branch registered 19.5 tackles for loss, including four sacks. He also defended 27 passes and had a single fumble recovery.

Branch concluded his career with four interceptions over his three seasons.