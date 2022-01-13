Alabama LB Jaylen Moody Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another Crimson Tide player has popped up in the transfer portal, joining a number of players from Tuesday including Drew Sanders, Paul Tyson and Jahleel Billingsley. This time it is senior inside linebacker Jaylen Moody as first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3.

The South Carolina product participated in Senior Day prior the New Mexico State game but still has one year of eligibility due to the COVID waiver granted to all athletes by the NCAA from last year.

His highlight of the 2021 season came with an interception in the opening game against Miami. Moody mainly played on a special teams role for the Crimson Tide throughout his senior season and finished the year with 11 tackles and the one interception.

