Numerous Alabama Players Enter Transfer Portal

Less than a day after Alabama lost in the National Championship Game, players started announcing their future intentions, including departing transfers.

Among those who entered their names into the NFL transfer portal on Tuesday included linebacker Drew Sanders, quarterback Paul Tyson, offensive lineman Tommy Brown, linebacker King Mwikuta and tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

Sanders stepped into a starting role as a sophomore following the season-ending knee injury to Christopher Allen during fall camp. However, the former 5-star prospect suffered a hand injury against Ole Miss, opening the door for Dallas Turner to step in at outside linebacker.

Turner finished the season with 10.0 tackles for a loss, including 8.5 sacks.

In 12 games, Sanders totaled 24 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and one sack, to go with four quarterback hurries and a pair of pass breakups.

Mwikuta, a pass rusher, had trouble getting on the field as well. He played in 14 games this season, mostly on special teams, and was credited with one tackle (for a loss).

Billingsley, a junior, was also a regular contributor, and was thought to be on the verge of a breakout season, but instead made just one start this season.

In 2020, he totaled 18 catches for 287 yards with 14 of those receptions going for a first down or touchdown, nearly all of which came over Alabama's final seven games.

Despite being on the Mackey Award Watch List, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end, he struggled in camp, and then with drops, leading to a decrease in production: 17 catches for 256 yards and three scores.

“He does have a lot of ability," Nick Saban said about Billingsley during fall call. "He can be a positive contributor on the team. But he’s also got to buy into the principles and values of the team and be a good teammate. Do the things that everyone else in the organization does so that he has the respect of his teammates. We’re certainly trying to help him do that and hopefully he’ll be back out there with us in a few days. We’ll see how that all develops."

Tyson, the great grandson of Paul "Bear" Bryant, played in 12 games this season as Bryce Young's backup. The redshirt sophomore was 10-for-16 passing (62.5 percent), for 150 yards, and an efficiency rating of 141.25.

However, Tyson wasn't about to overtake the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and would have been challenged to maintain his spot in the depth chart considering other roster additions.

Brown played in 11 games for the Crimson Tide as a reserve this season, with one start at right guard. Heading into the National Championship Game, he played in 75 snaps this season.

Two walk-on players, wide receiver DJ Rias and defensive back Brylan Lanier, also entered their names into the portal.

Previously announced departures included cornerback Marcus Banks transferring to Mississippi State, linebacker Jackson Bratton transferring to UAB, offensive lineman Pierce Quick is transferring to Georgia Tech, and wide receiver Xavier Williams transferring to Utah State.

This story will be updated with more information