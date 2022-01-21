Skip to main content

Alabama LB Jaylen Moody Withdraws Name from Transfer Portal

The backup defender and special teams star will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season.

Alabama’s depth at inside linebacker received a boost Friday as Jaylen Moody withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The senior linebacker originally entered his name in the database last week but now plans on returning to the Crimson Tide for the coming season.

Moody recently wrapped up his fourth season at Alabama but is eligible for one more year due to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility granted to players because of COVID-19. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound defender appeared in all 15 games, recording 11 tackles and an interception.

Moody served as a backup at inside linebacker, taking part in 94 defensive snaps last season. He is also one of Alabama's biggest special teams contributors, working on every unit except field-goal/extra point protection. Moody earned special teams player of the week recognition from the coaching staff following the Crimson Tide’s wins over Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

Alabama will be without one of its starting linebackers from last year as Christian Harris elected to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. However, the Crimson Tide will return its leading tackler in Mike linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who announced he’s coming back for his senior season.

Moody is expected to compete with rising sophomore Deonte Lawson as well as rising junior Demouy Kennedy for the starting spot at Will linebacker vacated by Harris.

Moody was one of eight Alabama players who entered the NCAA transfer portal since last week’s national championship game. He is the only one to withdraw his name and return to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has seen five transfer portal entrees announce new schools in tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas) offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), outside linebackers King Mwikuta (Arkansas State) and Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State). Meanwhile, receiver Javon Baker and linebacker Shane Lee are listed in the database without a new destination.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) reacts after returning a blocked punt by the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
