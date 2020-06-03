Bama Central
Alabama LB Markail Benton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another University of Alabama football player is on the move. 

Redshirt junior linebacker Markail Benton entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, joining redshirt junior wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who announced he was leaving the program on Tuesday. 

Matt Zenitz of AL.com was first to report. 

Benton was not listed on Alabama's roster before the cancellation of spring practices due to COVID-19. He appeared in nine games during the 2019 campaign, recording 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.

This story will be updated.

