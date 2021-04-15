Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. "Grateful" for 2020 Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award

During his rookie season, Anderson recorded 52 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and finished tied for second in the SEC in sacks with seven

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former University of Alabama running back Shaun Alexander was back on campus Thursday afternoon to present the 2020 Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award to Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson finished his rookie campaign with 52 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one forced fumble. He started all 13 games in 2020. His seven sacks was good for second in the Southeastern Conference.

The Hampton, Georgia product is the third winner of the award's young history following Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell. The voting was compromised of Alexander and a team of writers from the Football Writers Association of America.

Alexander thought his performance against Florida in the 2020 SEC Championship Game versus Florida is what put Anderson over the top for the honor.

"I remember watching Willie this season and thinking, 'Is this young man really wrecking shop like I'm seeing?'" Alexander said. "I'm glad the other voters felt the same way because I didn't want to feel like a homer. Am I cheering or he is really that guy? The other writers all agreed and saw what I saw.

"We saw a great young man with great character. He is definitely someone that can be a great spokesman for our university. You see the talent, it jumps off the field. We think that he will do great things and go to the NFL, in time."

Alexander noted that the winner should be described by eight words — ambassador, character, legend, talent, faith, focus, leadership and passion.

"I am honored to receive this award," Anderson said. "I'm grateful to be the first Alabama freshman in history to win it. I wanna thank all my coaches, Coach Saban, Coach Sal, Coach Golding for helping me get this far...

"Winning this award was a great experience and it's now time to move on to my sophomore year and get ready for A-Day this weekend. I'm excited to see how many fans turn out."

The fact that the award came from a Crimson Tide great like Alexander made it a little more special in Anderson's eyes.

"It means everything," Anderson added. "It means the world to me. I'm grateful, especially since it came from an Alabama legend like himself. I'm blessed and it feels amazing to be in the presence of another Alabama legend. It feels great."

Saturday's A-Day Game will conclude Anderson's first spring at the Capstone and he has plans to take his game to a whole other level in year two.

“Just take the next step, just get better,” Anderson said. “I have a lot of things I have to work on. I want to keep those things to myself and I’ll let the world see what it is, what I’m working on for next season.”