Alabama Linebacker Kevin Harris II Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

University of Alabama linebacker Kevin Harris II has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Bama Central has confirmed.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com was first to report.

The redshirt freshman and native of Loganville, Ga. never appeared in a game for the Crimson Tide. He was a member of the 2019 recruiting class and regarded as one of the best defensive ends in the country coming out of Grayson High School.

He chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Miami, Clemson, Arkansas, and Auburn.

He is the second Alabama defender to leave the program this season including defensive lineman Ishmael Sophser, who is still currently in the transfer portal.

Dating back to last offseason, the Crimson Tide has lost nine players to transfer including Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), wide receiver Chadarius Townsend (Texas Tech), linebacker Markail Benton (Jacksonville State), tight end Giles Amos (Arkansas State), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), defensive back Scooby Carter (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), defensive back Nigel Nott (East Carolina), and offensive lineman Scott Lashley (Mississippi State).