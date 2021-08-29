Alabama Linebacker Arrested for DUI

The backup linebacker was in jail Sunday morning according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence after a car accident according to public records from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $1,000.

The accident occurred late Saturday night at the corner of Prince Avenue and Hargrove Road which is about two miles away from the University of Alabama campus. According to police, there were three cars involved in the accident, but so far no injuries have been reported.

Robinson is a backup outside linebacker out of Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham who did not see playing time in 2020. He is listed as a sophomore on the official roster, but is technically a redshirt freshman since he did not play last season. Out of high school, Robinson was a unanimous top-80 prospect in the country and one of the top overall recruits from the state of Alabama in the class of 2020. He chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

Robinson was expected to contribute to the depth of a talented outside linebackers group that includes breakout star sophomore Will Anderson Jr., senior Christopher Allen and sophomore Drew Sanders.

The incident happened just as the Crimson Tide officially enters game week in Tuscaloosa. No. 1 Alabama is now just six days away from taking the field as the defending national champion against No. 14 Miami in Atlanta. Nick Saban is set to speak to the media on Monday.

This story will be updated.