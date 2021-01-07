Alabama's Prolific Offense Looks to Take Advantage of No. 3 Ohio State's Shaky Pass-Defense

In Monday night's national title game, one of the biggest mismatches is the Crimson Tide's electrifying wide out versus the Buckeyes' suspect secondary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — This season, no one has had an answer to the University of Alabama's prolific passing attack led by quarterback Mac Jones and the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, wide out DeVonta Smith.

The final defense standing in the Crimson Tide's way from immortality is the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night at 7 p.m (CT) from inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

On the surface, the matchup is a tasty one for Jones and company against a Buckeyes pass defense that ranks 116th out of 127 FBS schools in the country, and is giving up 281 yards through the air each time out.

Meanwhile, Alabama is fifth in the nation in passing offense with an average of nearly 350 yards a game and leading the county in yards per pass- attempt at 11.

A suspect Ohio State secondary is giving up almost 12 yards a completion.

But in national title games, those numbers can be thrown out of the window most of the time.

One of the one-on-one matchups that will be tantalizing for fans and NFL scouts alike is between Smith and Ohio State senior defensive back Shaun Wade. Both guys are projected to be first-round selections in the spring.

"I'm just looking forward to my last game," Smith said of the 6-foot-1, 195 pound Wade. "I'm only guaranteed this last one, so I'm looking forward to getting to play against him... He's very crafty. He mixes his technique up some and just everything he does. He's a technician with everything he does, and he's a great player."

Wade is coming off of a performance that saw nine tackles against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl as signal caller Trevor Lawrence threw for 400 yards and two scores.

On the year, he has 29 total tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions, and one pick-six. During his media availability on Wednesday afternoon, Wade didn't shy away from the hype around him going toe-to-toe with the Heisman winner.

"You already know who I want to go up against at the end of the day," Wade said. "DeVonta is a very great player, quick and shifty and fast. You see it on his highlights. He can do everything in the book as a receiver, and just really looking for that match-up at the end of the day. Just want to win that game."

While Wade will look to attempt to try and shut down Smith, he is also going up against his former signal caller in Jones as they both are from the Jacksonville, Fla. area and have spent a lot of time playing together back on the 7-on-7 circuit in high school.

"Mac knows how it is, that's my guy," Wade said. "But playing with him 7-on-7 in high school, it's just a blessing in disguise both of the places that we chose. And just us playing against each other in this game, it is a blessing. I've been knowing Mac for a long time, Money Making Mac, that's what we called him. He is a confident guy in just how he is. He's a hard worker and great quarterback, and really looking forward to playing against him this week."

Jones, who has thrown for 4,036 yards and 36 touchdowns with only four interceptions this season, is grateful for the connection he and Wade had back during the 2017 recruiting cycle.

"I don't know if I can remember a specific moment, but Shaun, like I said, he comes from a great family and he's a technician, and he's kind of a perfectionist in his own way," Jones said. "He celebrates when he makes great plays, but he's more of a quiet guy and just kind of does his job. In high school, really humble for being a top recruit, and at the time I wasn't very highly recruited and he always had my back in interviews or anything like that. I really appreciate him and his family, and I'm just really happy for how he's played throughout his career at Ohio State."

As for the rest of the Buckeyes secondary, it is led by senior Marcus Williamson, junior Sevyn Banks, and junior Josh Proctor.

"Yeah, I think the four guys they play back there are talented football players," Jones said. "I played 7-on-7 with Shaun Wade, 24, a great guy, great family, really a technician, a longer guy, and he played small in coverage, and then Sevyn Banks on the other side. First of all, he has a cool name and he's a great football player. His speed, change of directions is all there. And then their two safeties, 21 and 41, do a great job in the back end run fitting, playing coverage, post high defense. They're ballhawks, so you've got to keep your eyes on them.But they play with speed and they play together back there, and like I said, the whole defense, really good defense, and it starts up front, but they play well all around."

The Ohio State coaching staff is also preparing for the return of Alabama wide out Jaylen Waddle, who has missed the last seven games due to a fractured ankle suffered back on Oct. 24.

Waddle has been practicing this week but his status for the game remains cloudy. However, if he suits up and can play in a meaningful role, it could be an even longer evening for the Buckeyes.

In five game before his injury, Waddle hauled in 25 passes for 557 yards and four scores, while averaging 22.3 yards a catch.

"I think you absolutely have to prepare like he's going to play, and I would promise you that he's an extraordinary athlete, extraordinary receiver," Coombs said.

"He played five games, and you watch the tape and he's a special player. My hats off to him. If he's been able to recover and rehab and all those kind of things, I think those stories are great for college football. But he's a great player, and you're going to have to account for him on the field. There's no question about that. They just have so many really, really gifted players and receivers on offense. That's another one. So we'll have to prepare and be ready for him.