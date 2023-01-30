Skip to main content

Alabama Men's Basketball Falls To No. 4 in AP Top 25

After a close win against Mississippi State and a blowout loss against Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide slide two spots.
In the latest edition of the AP Top 25, the Alabama Crimson Tide slip in the poll to No. 4. The new position comes after a 66-63 win against Mississippi State at home, then a blowout loss on the road at the hands of Oklahoma.

Tennessee is now the highest-ranked SEC team, moving up two spots to No. 2. Purdue remains in the top spot with a 21-1 record after beating Michigan State 77-61.

AP Top 25 - Week 13

(Rank, team, record, points, first-place votes)

  1. Purdue (21-1) 1,550 (62)
  2. Tennessee (18-3) 1,443 
  3. Houston (20-2) 1,415
  4. Alabama (18-3) 1,312
  5. Arizona (19-3) 1,310
  6. Virgina (16-3) 1,258
  7. Kansas State (18-3) 1,190
  8. Kansas (17-4) 1,034
  9. UCLA (17-4) 993
  10. Texas (17-4) 939
  11. Baylor (16-5) 905
  12. Gonzaga (18-4) 837
  13. Iowa State (15-5) 832
  14. Marquette (17-5) 769
  15. TCU (16-5) 752
  16. Xavier (17-5) 689
  17. Providence (17-5) 438
  18. Saint Mary's (19-4) 419
  19. Florida Atlantic (21-1) 392
  20. Clemson (18-4) 340
  21. Indiana (15-6) 250
  22. San Diego State (17-4) 170
  23. Miami-FL (16-5) 146
  24. UCoon (16-6) 131
  25. Auburn (16-5) 117
This story will be updated.

