Alabama Men's Basketball Falls To No. 4 in AP Top 25
After a close win against Mississippi State and a blowout loss against Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide slide two spots.
In the latest edition of the AP Top 25, the Alabama Crimson Tide slip in the poll to No. 4. The new position comes after a 66-63 win against Mississippi State at home, then a blowout loss on the road at the hands of Oklahoma.
Tennessee is now the highest-ranked SEC team, moving up two spots to No. 2. Purdue remains in the top spot with a 21-1 record after beating Michigan State 77-61.
AP Top 25 - Week 13
(Rank, team, record, points, first-place votes)
- Purdue (21-1) 1,550 (62)
- Tennessee (18-3) 1,443
- Houston (20-2) 1,415
- Alabama (18-3) 1,312
- Arizona (19-3) 1,310
- Virgina (16-3) 1,258
- Kansas State (18-3) 1,190
- Kansas (17-4) 1,034
- UCLA (17-4) 993
- Texas (17-4) 939
- Baylor (16-5) 905
- Gonzaga (18-4) 837
- Iowa State (15-5) 832
- Marquette (17-5) 769
- TCU (16-5) 752
- Xavier (17-5) 689
- Providence (17-5) 438
- Saint Mary's (19-4) 419
- Florida Atlantic (21-1) 392
- Clemson (18-4) 340
- Indiana (15-6) 250
- San Diego State (17-4) 170
- Miami-FL (16-5) 146
- UCoon (16-6) 131
- Auburn (16-5) 117
This story will be updated.