Alabama Men's Basketball Falls To No. 4 in AP Top 25

In the latest edition of the AP Top 25, the Alabama Crimson Tide slip in the poll to No. 4. The new position comes after a 66-63 win against Mississippi State at home, then a blowout loss on the road at the hands of Oklahoma.

Tennessee is now the highest-ranked SEC team, moving up two spots to No. 2. Purdue remains in the top spot with a 21-1 record after beating Michigan State 77-61.

AP Top 25 - Week 13

(Rank, team, record, points, first-place votes)

Purdue (21-1) 1,550 (62) Tennessee (18-3) 1,443 Houston (20-2) 1,415 Alabama (18-3) 1,312 Arizona (19-3) 1,310 Virgina (16-3) 1,258 Kansas State (18-3) 1,190 Kansas (17-4) 1,034 UCLA (17-4) 993 Texas (17-4) 939 Baylor (16-5) 905 Gonzaga (18-4) 837 Iowa State (15-5) 832 Marquette (17-5) 769 TCU (16-5) 752 Xavier (17-5) 689 Providence (17-5) 438 Saint Mary's (19-4) 419 Florida Atlantic (21-1) 392 Clemson (18-4) 340 Indiana (15-6) 250 San Diego State (17-4) 170 Miami-FL (16-5) 146 UCoon (16-6) 131 Auburn (16-5) 117

