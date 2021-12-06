Alabama Men's Basketball No. 9 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide jumped seven spots following its 91-82 victory over Gonzaga at the Battle in Seattle.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following its 91-82 upset of No. 3 Gonzaga last Saturday, Alabama basketball is back into the top 10 after falling to No. 16 last week.

The Crimson Tide is now ranked No. 9 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, jumping up seven spots. Alabama is now the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference.

Gonzaga, the team that Alabama led by as much as 18 points during the course of the game, only fell two spots from third to fifth.

Around the SEC, Kentucky comes in right behind Alabama at No. 10. After a perfect 8-0 start to the season, Arkansas is the next SEC team, ranked at No. 12. Tennessee is No. 13 while Auburn and Florida come in at Nos. 18 and 20, respectively.

After not being ranked last week, 8-0 LSU has now cracked the AP Top 25 and sits at No. 25.

In the Coaches Poll, Arkansas is No. 10, just one spot behind Alabama. Kentucky is No. 12 while Tennessee and Florida are Nos. 14 and 16, respectively. Auburn is ranked No. 21, and LSU finishes off the SEC in the Coaches Poll at No. 24.

Here's the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following five weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 — Dec. 6, 2021

(Ranking, team, conference, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue Big Ten 8-0 1,525 (61)

2. Baylor Big 12 8-0 1,421

3. Duke ACC 7-1 1,390

4. UCLA Pac-12 8-1 1,293

5. Gonzaga West Coast 7-2 1,240

6. Villanova Big East 6-2 1,175

7. Texas Big 12 6-1 1,101

8. Kansas Big 12 6-1 1,068

9. Alabama SEC 7-1 1,029

10. Kentucky SEC 6-1 972

11. Arizona Pac-12 7-0 919

12. Arkansas SEC 8-0 905

13. Tennessee SEC 6-1 762

14. Houston AAC 7-1 686

15. Connecticut Big East 8-1 527

16. Southern California Pac-12 8-0 510

17. Iowa State Big 12 8-0 499

18. Auburn SEC 7-1 419

19. Michigan State Big Ten 7-2 405

20. Florida SEC 6-1 386

21. Ohio State Big Ten 6-2 370

22. Wisconsin Big Ten 7-1 338

23. Seton Hall Big East 7-1 177

24. Brigham Young West Coast 7-1 157

25. LSU SEC 8-0 135

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll — Dec. 6, 2021

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue 8-0 797 (29)

2. Baylor 8-0 751 (3)

3. Duke 7-1 703

4. UCLA 8-1 648

5. Gonzaga 7-2 636

6. Villanova 6-2 588

7. Kansas 6-1 582

8. Arizona 7-0 545

9. Alabama 7-1 500

10. Arkansas 8-0 498

11. Texas 6-1 492

12. Kentucky 6-1 486

13. Houston 7-1 352

14. Tennessee 6-1 328

15. Southern California 8-0 315

16. Florida 6-1 261

17. Wisconsin 7-1 248

18. Connecticut 8-1 245

19. Iowa State 8-0 234

20. Michigan St 7-2 204

21. Auburn 7-1 199

22. Ohio St. 6-2 158

23. Brigham Young 7-1 121

24. LSU 8-0 94

25. Seton Hall 7-1 84

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado St. 79; Illinois 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1.