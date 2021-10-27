    • October 27, 2021
    Alabama Men's Basketball Ranked No. 13 in Preseason Coaches Poll

    The Crimson Tide is now ranked in both the AP Top 25 and coaches poll ahead of the 2021-22 season.
    Author:

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After being named No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll a couple of weeks ago, Alabama basketball was announced to be ranked No. 13 in the Ferris Mowers Preseason Coaches Poll on Wednesday morning.

    Despite its success in 2020 that ultimately resulted in an SEC Tournament and regular-season title, the Crimson Tide was ranked in neither poll ahead of last season.

    Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Kentucky is the highest-ranked team in the coaches poll at No. 11, just two spots ahead of Alabama. Arkansas is No. 15 while Tennessee comes in at No. 17. Auburn is the lowest SEC team ranked in the top 25 teams at No. 22.

    LSU received two votes but was not ranked. The Fighting Tigers are the only SEC team to receive votes but not be ranked.

    Here is the full Ferris Mowers Preseason Coaches Poll:

    2021-22 Preseason Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

    (Ranking, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes)

    1. Gonzaga 0-0 771 (29)

    2. UCLA 0-0 709 (2)

    3. Kansas 0-0 705

    4. Villanova 0-0 658

    5. Texas 0-0 634

    6. Michigan 0-0 627

    7. Purdue 0-0 578

    8. Baylor 0-0 542

    9. Duke 0-0 490

    10. Illinois 0-0 466

    11. Kentucky 0-0 438

    12. Oregon 0-0 382

    13. Alabama 0-0 360

    14. Houston 0-0 343

    15. Arkansas 0-0 340

    16. Memphis 0-0 337

    17. Tennessee 0-0 280

    17. Ohio St. 0-0 280

    19. Florida State 0-0 225

    20. North Carolina 0-0 224

    21. Maryland 0-0 150

    22. Auburn 0-0 87

    23. Connecticut 0-0 73

    24. St. Bonaventure 0-0 71

    25. Virginia 0-0 60

    Others receiving votes:

    Michigan St 55; Texas Tech 46; Southern California 38; West Virginia 18; Indiana 13; Virginia Tech 9; Loyola-Chicago 9; Oklahoma State 8; Arizona 8; Creighton 7; Syracuse 6; Colorado St. 5; Drake 4; Richmond 3; Notre Dame 3; Iowa 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Colorado 2; Xavier 1; Nevada 1; Butler 1; Boise St. 1.

