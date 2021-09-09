Alabama Men's Basketball Schedule Finalized with SEC Opponents and Dates

The Crimson Tide will begin the journey to repeating as SEC Champions by hosting the Tennessee Volunteers in Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 29.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The path to repeating as regular season SEC champions is now laid out before Alabama basketball with the full conference schedule release on Thursday.

The non-conference schedule was released at the end of August and features three of the four teams from last season's Final Four. Alabama will host Houston and defending national champion Baylor in Coleman Coliseum and travel to Seattle to take on 2021's runner-up Gonzaga.

The Crimson Tide will open its conference slate at home against Tennessee on Dec. 29 and close out the regular season on March 5 at LSU.

It will be three big matchup weekends in a row in Coleman Coliseum starting in late January as Alabama will host Baylor as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan 29. Then the Kentucky Wildcats and Arkansas Razorbacks will come to Tuscaloosa the next two weekends after that on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. The Razorbacks reached the Elite Eight in 2021.

Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, LSU and Kentucky are the teams Alabama will play twice in the regular season. The Crimson Tide will only play Tennessee, Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas A&M at home and Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt on the road.

Alabama went 16-2 in regular season SEC play last season, earning the Crimson Tide its first regular season title since 2002. The team was able to carry that momentum on to the SEC Tournament in Nashville, where they won the first tournament title since 1991. The last team to repeat as regular season champions was Kentucky in 2015-2016.