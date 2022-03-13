Alabama Men's Basketball Selected as 6-Seed in West for NCAA Tournament

The Crimson Tide will participate in March Madness in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005-06.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball will be packing its bags and heading to San Diego, Calif., as the Crimson Tide was selected as the 6-seed in the West Region for the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

While its seeding and region were previously undecided, Alabama's trip to March Madness has been set in stone for quite some time. Despite losing its final two games of the regular season against Texas A&M and at LSU as well as dropping its first game at the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide wrote quite an impressive resume this season.

With an overall record of 19-13, Alabama basketball finished the regular season just one win short of 20. However, the Crimson Tide toppled some impressive opponents this season, including three of last year's Final Four teams in Gonzaga, Baylor and Houston. Alabama also downed Miami, Tennessee, Florida, LSU and Arkansas on its way through the season.

Having made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen last year, the 2021-22 trips to March Madness makes it the first time since 2005-06 that Alabama has made it to back-to-back tournament appearances.

In the first round of the tournament, 6-seed Alabama will face either Rutgers or Notre Dame as the play-in 11-seed at Viejas Arena in San Diego. While the dates of the games will be on March 18-20, the tipoff times are yet to be announced. Please stay tuned at BamaCentral.com for further announcements.

Here is the full 68-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament:

Alabama Athletics West Region (Teams organized by matchup) 1. Gonzaga

16. Georgia State 8. Boise State

9. Memphis 5. UCONN

12. New Mexico State 4. Arkansas

13. Vermont 6. Alabama

11. Rutgers/Notre Dame 3. Texas Tech

14. Montana State 7. Michigan State

10. Davidson 2. Duke

15. CS Fullerton South Region 1. Arizona

16. Wright State/Bryant 8. Seton Hall

9. TCU 5. Houston

12. UAB 4. Illinois

13. Chattanooga 6. Colorado State

11. Michigan 3. Tennessee

14. Longwood 7. Ohio State

10. Loyola Chicago 2. Villanova

15. Delaware Midwest Region 1. Kansas

16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 8. San Diego State

9. Creighton 5. Iowa

12. Richmond 4. Providence

13. South Dakota State 6. LSU

11. Iowa State 3. Wisconsin

14. Colgate 7. USC

10. Miami 2. Auburn

15. Jacksonville State Alabama Athletics East Region 1. Baylor

16. Norfolk State 8. North Carolina

9. Marquette 5. Saint Mary's

12. Wyoming/Indiana 4. UCLA

13. Akron 6. Texas

11. Virginia Tech 3. Purdue

14. Yale 7. Murray State

10. San Francisco 2. Kentucky

15. Saint Peter's