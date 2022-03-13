Skip to main content

Alabama Men's Basketball Selected as 6-Seed in West for NCAA Tournament

The Crimson Tide will participate in March Madness in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005-06.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball will be packing its bags and heading to San Diego, Calif., as the Crimson Tide was selected as the 6-seed in the West Region for the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

While its seeding and region were previously undecided, Alabama's trip to March Madness has been set in stone for quite some time. Despite losing its final two games of the regular season against Texas A&M and at LSU as well as dropping its first game at the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide wrote quite an impressive resume this season.

With an overall record of 19-13, Alabama basketball finished the regular season just one win short of 20. However, the Crimson Tide toppled some impressive opponents this season, including three of last year's Final Four teams in Gonzaga, Baylor and Houston. Alabama also downed Miami, Tennessee, Florida, LSU and Arkansas on its way through the season.

Having made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen last year, the 2021-22 trips to March Madness makes it the first time since 2005-06 that Alabama has made it to back-to-back tournament appearances.

In the first round of the tournament, 6-seed Alabama will face either Rutgers or Notre Dame as the play-in 11-seed at Viejas Arena in San Diego. While the dates of the games will be on March 18-20, the tipoff times are yet to be announced. Please stay tuned at BamaCentral.com for further announcements.

Here is the full 68-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament:

JD Davison vs Gonzaga

West Region

(Teams organized by matchup)

  • 1. Gonzaga
  • 16. Georgia State
  • 8. Boise State
  • 9. Memphis
  • 5. UCONN
  • 12. New Mexico State
  • 4. Arkansas
  • 13. Vermont
  • 6. Alabama
  • 11. Rutgers/Notre Dame
  • 3. Texas Tech
  • 14. Montana State
  • 7. Michigan State
  • 10. Davidson
  • 2. Duke
  • 15. CS Fullerton
South Region

  • 1. Arizona
  • 16. Wright State/Bryant
  • 8. Seton Hall
  • 9. TCU
  • 5. Houston
  • 12. UAB
  • 4. Illinois
  • 13. Chattanooga
  • 6. Colorado State
  • 11. Michigan
  • 3. Tennessee
  • 14. Longwood
  • 7. Ohio State
  • 10. Loyola Chicago
  • 2. Villanova
  • 15. Delaware
Midwest Region

  • 1. Kansas
  • 16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
  • 8. San Diego State
  • 9. Creighton
  • 5. Iowa
  • 12. Richmond
  • 4. Providence
  • 13. South Dakota State
  • 6. LSU
  • 11. Iowa State
  • 3. Wisconsin
  • 14. Colgate
  • 7. USC
  • 10. Miami
  • 2. Auburn
  • 15. Jacksonville State
East Region

  • 1. Baylor
  • 16. Norfolk State
  • 8. North Carolina
  • 9. Marquette
  • 5. Saint Mary's
  • 12. Wyoming/Indiana
  • 4. UCLA
  • 13. Akron
  • 6. Texas
  • 11. Virginia Tech
  • 3. Purdue
  • 14. Yale
  • 7. Murray State
  • 10. San Francisco
  • 2. Kentucky
  • 15. Saint Peter's

