Alabama Offense Ready to Prove They Have the Players to Step Up and Replace Talent Lost to NFL

Brian Robinson Jr. said all the offensive players that were selected in the NFL draft serve as motivation for this year's offense.

Seven starters from Alabama's 2020 offense were taken in the NFL draft, but according to senior running back Brian Robinson Jr., this just gives this year's offense something to prove.

"This offense just wants to prove that we have more players that can step up and make the impact on this team," Robinson said. "With those guys leaving and went to the draft, most of us guys on offense just see it as motivation.

"Just playing beside those guys and just seeing how those guys went about working every day, and we just want to make that transition and have guys that can step up and can play those same type of roles."

One of those primary roles that will need to be filled is the running back position which Robinson plays. Last season's leading rusher, Najee Harris, was one of the seven lost to the draft. Robinson was the second-leading rusher with 483 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

The Crimson Tide held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and according to Nick Saban, this scrimmage put the players in more game-like scenarios where they have to be able to make their own decisions without relying on the coaches.

Two young running backs that got that experience on Saturday were Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. Robinson said it was a great opportunity for those two younger players to get the opportunity to compete in game-like scenarios.

"Those guys have been doing everything that they've been asked to do," Robinson said. "They went out in the scrimmage and competed well, and I'm just excited for the growth of the younger running backs and just to see what those guys can do in a real game."

McClellan had 245 rushing yards and two touchdowns last season, and Williams carried the ball 19 times for 71 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to Robinson, McClellan and William at the running back position, Alabama is also returning Trey Sanders from injury and brought in true freshman Camar Wheaton.