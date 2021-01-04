Alabama Offensive Line Receives 2020 Joe Moore Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's offensive line unit has been named the recipient of the 2020 Joe Moore Award, the award's committee announced on Monday afternoon.

The annual award is given to the best offensive line unit in college football and, according to the man himself, is coach Nick Saban's favorite postseason honor.

Through 11 games, the Crimson Tide only allowed quarterback Mac Jones to be sacked 11 times on 377 drop backs — helping Jones earn the highest passing efficiency in the nation. At the 11-game mark, the offensive line had also assisted in leading the nation with 35 rushing touchdowns.

“I think this is one of the awards that I really cherish the most because it’s one of the few that honor a group of players, and the offensive line is a special group of guys,” Saban said on Hey Coach back on Dec. 10. “They all seem to have similar personalities. They all have the same kind of competitive characteristics. Probably play more together as a unit and as a group in terms of how they communicate, how they combination block and all those things more than any other group in football.

“I think this is a tremendous thing that you continue to do in Joe Moore’s honor because it does mean a lot to our group, who has won it before, and certainly this group, who should be considered for it, no doubt.”

The annual award is named after Joe Moore, who is widely considered to be the best offensive line coach in college football history. Throughout his career, Moore sent 52 linemen to the NFL while coaching at Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.

The award is also the largest trophy in college football.

"The Joe Moore Award trophy, crafted by legendary sports sculptor Jerry McKenna, is the largest trophy in college football, standing at a height of six feet and weighing in at 800 pounds," a statement from the award's committee reads. "The perpetual trophy is made available for display by the winning university until the conclusion of the following college football season."