August 30, 2021
Alabama Offensive Line "Intact" Heading into Week One

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said his offensive line is back to full health after some injuries in fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Monday was depth chart day for the Crimson Tide and among the position groups with the most question marks was the offensive line. 

Kendall Randolph had missed a few days of practice with an ankle sprain, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Randolph is back from injury which makes the offensive line complete and healthy.

"The offensive line is all back intact," Saban said. 

From left to right along the line on the depth chart Alabama has junior Evan Neal listed as starting left tackle, sophomore Javion Cohen at left guard, sixth-year senior Chris Owens or junior Darrian Dalcourt at center, Emil Eikyor Jr. at right guard and then Randolph at right tackle.

Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young was asked on Monday about what his relationship with Owens and Dalcourt is like as he's worked with both centers throughout fall camp.

"Both CO and Darrian are my guys," Young said. "We're all really close, and it's great really with the whole O-line, but just specifically talking about those two right now. And that's really been probably my favorite part of working with them is how great of individuals they are, and how well we mesh together whether it's on the field, off the field."

Saban also provided one other injury updated on Monday for Demarcco Hellams. The junior defensive back has also been out with an ankle sprain, but will start running at practice again today, but Saban is unsure of Hellams status for the Miami game.

"Demarcco, we'll start running today," Saban said. "He's still probably questionable for this game, so I can't answer whether he'll be available for the game or not."

