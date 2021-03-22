Alabama OL Deonte Brown Has Lost Nearly 20 Pounds Since Senior Bowl

Questions about his weight have been the biggest concern for the former Crimson Tide standout in the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft

Former University of Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown is a mammoth of a human being.

At the end of January, he weighed in at 6-foot-4 and 364 pounds. Questions surrounding his size have been the biggest concern for him in the lead-up to the 2021 NFL draft.

However, since then, the Decatur, Ala. has lost nearly 20 pounds, 18 to be exact.

"Most of the questions I got at the Senior Bowl were about my weight," Brown told the media in a video conference on Monday. "As y'all know, I weighed 364 at the Senior Bowl and I'm now 346. That showed a lot of discipline."

Brown revealed his diet plans to drop all that weight that will ultimately help his lateral quickness at the NFL level against top-tier defensive lineman.

"I just started to eat better," Brown said. "I was already eating good as it is healthy-wise. During these last two months, I have been cutting back on a lot of things. I have been trying to eat clean and not eating that much pork, red meat, things like that. That's really helped a lot.

"I don't feel like I lost my strength. I can still bench and power-clean really well. I just had to slim down so I can perform well."

As one of the top interior linemen prospects, Brown saw his draft stock rise at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. being coached by the Carolina Panthers staff for an entire week.

"I think the Senior Bowl really helped me," Brown said. "A lot of teams were able to get actually eyes on me. It allowed me to showcase my talents against really good players. I got great coaching out of it. It was a great system to play in and everything was what I expected it to be."