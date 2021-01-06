Alabama Players Discuss Jaylen Waddle's Return to Practice: "He's Looking Good"

Waddle returned to practice on Tuesday and the reviews from his teammates are glowing from what they have seen so far since his ankle injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon's practice for the University of Alabama saw the return of wide out Jaylen Waddle, who has missed the last seven games due to a fractured ankle suffered back on Oct. 24.

According to the Crimson Tide players who spoke to the media on Wednesday morning, Waddle has been getting back to his normal, electric self.

"I think he's getting back into it," Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith said. "Of course he's going to take some time just for him to get back comfortable with everything, but he looks good to me."

Before his ankle injury, the electrifying pass catcher had hauled in 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He was averaging 22.3 yards a reception.

"Waddle has looked good," teammate John Metchie II said. "He's been doing a lot of treatment. He's been on top of everything, and I feel like that's that. Him coming back, as to him coming back, I think everyone knows what he brings and what that brings when he's on the field to the defense, how they look at that, how dynamic our offense is. So I feel like everyone kind of knows what he brings to the table."

While his status and role for the game against Buckeyes is still up in the air, quarterback Mac Jones would love to add another weapon to this high-powered offense.

"Yeah, it would be really cool," Jones said. "Jaylen has worked really hard to get back on the field and I know he wants nothing more than to play, but I think they're just going to make that decision downstairs. But it's his choice, and I feel like in watching him, he looks really good out there. So we'll see what happens."