Alabama Players React to Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Returning for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Heading into the Sugar Bowl, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Alabama Crimson Tide was whether two of its star players — quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. — would be participating in the game.

On the day of the team's first practice for the bowl, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban revealed that not only would both Young and Anderson be playing in the game, but that he didn't expect any members of the team to opt out.

Both players discussed their decisions to return the following week. However, the ramifications of both players returning are still being discussed by the players.

The situation was no different on Tuesday afternoon, as multiple Alabama players revealed their thoughts following the team's first full practice at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"Will has a big heart, you know?" outside linebacker Dallas Turner said. "That's one of our main leaders on the team and I kind of expected him to come back and lead us. He's lead us throughout the whole season — for every game."

"That's like my big brother, so he's taught me a lot. I look up to him. He inspires me every day, so it's helpful every day just to be around him in general."

Turner wasn't the only defender who spoke highly of Anderson returning, with defensive back DeMarcco Hellams stating that no one was surprised to see him prepare for the Sugar Bowl.

"It's not a surprise to any of us because you know how Will is," Hellams said. "You know Will, he's going to come in every day with an attitude and he's always going to go out and give everything for the team, so that's what he decided to do for us."

Both Anderson and Young are projected to be early first round picks in next year's NFL draft. The decision to return will likely not have any sort of negative effect on their draft status outside of the specific scenario that either of them suffer an injury. While that remains a possibility, the duo will still be performing one last time for their team.

Offensive lineman JC Latham said that while he doesn't want anyone to get hurt, he respects their decision and is glad to see them play.

"No, I don't want anybody to get hurt, but the fact that they are playing — I have nothing but respect for those guys in doing that," Latham said. "But also just keeping them healthy, that's been our goal every single game just to kinda set the tone of what our offensive line is meant to do.

"There's just nothing different from the last game to the game before that."

The 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State is slated to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday (ESPN).

