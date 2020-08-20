SI.com
Alabama Practice Report: August 20, 2020

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.  Alabama held the third of its five acclimation period practices, and first since fall classes began on campus. Overall, the Crimson is slated to have 25 practices during the extended fall camp. 

Conditions were 86 degrees and cloudy, with a heat index of 92. Rain was in the forecast for later Thursday. 

The only significant injury that Nick Saban has announced is with reserve junior linebacker Ale Kaho (knee). Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith was wearing a black no-contact jersey earlier this week, but he was made available for Zoom interview with reporters so it's not considered major. 

Alabama has not announced any players opting out. 

“We talk about the virus every day, and everybody has their own little conversations about what they think," Smith said. "We all think that this is the safest place for us to be and that we are heading in the right direction. We like the things that our training staff has set out for us, and we think everything is going in the right direction.”

Players didn't practice on Wednesday. 


“I actually think our protocols — obviously our administration, our training staff, our doctors, Jeff Allen — we’ve done a tremendous job of A) laying out the protocols for coaches, players, everybody onboard, and B) doing a tremendous job of explaining to our players the why’s," offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said. "I really think that fits our system here. It fits the way we operate. We do run a tight ship, Coach Saban runs a tight ship, it’s very regimented and so the regimented protocol kind of fits into what we’re about. 

"I always feel like we kind of operate better that way so I think it all kind of flows pretty seamlessly, pretty naturally right now.”

A picture gallery and practice video will be added when available.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding will also address reporters later Thursday. 

