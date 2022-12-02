Alabama QB Bryce Young Named Finalist for Manning Award
Bryce Young may not be headed back to New York this year as a Heisman finalist, but he was named to another award list Friday morning.
The Alabama junior quarterback was named one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, of which he is the reigning winner, by the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Manning family. Young won the honor in 2021, and Mac Jones won the award for the Crimson Tide in 2020.
The Manning Award is the only quarter goes annually to the top quarterback in college football, and is the only quarterback award that takes into account a player’s performance in his team’s bowl game. So the 2022 winner will be announced after the bowl season is over. Young has not announced whether or not he plans on playing in Alabama's bowl game.
On the season, Young has 3,007 passing yards (becoming the first quarterback in program history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in multiple seasons) with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 195 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
2022 Manning Award Finalists
Stetson Bennett- Georgia
Max Duggan- TCU
Sam Hartman Jr.- Wake Forest
Hendon Hooker- Tennessee
Drake Maye- North Carolina
Bo Nix- Oregon
Michael Penix Jr.- Washington
Will Rogers Jr.- Mississippi State
C.J. Stroud- Ohio State
Caleb Williams- USC
Bryce Young- Alabama
