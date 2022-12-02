Alabama QB Bryce Young Named Finalist for Manning Award

Bryce Young may not be headed back to New York this year as a Heisman finalist, but he was named to another award list Friday morning.

The Alabama junior quarterback was named one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, of which he is the reigning winner, by the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Manning family. Young won the honor in 2021, and Mac Jones won the award for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

The Manning Award is the only quarter goes annually to the top quarterback in college football, and is the only quarterback award that takes into account a player’s performance in his team’s bowl game. So the 2022 winner will be announced after the bowl season is over. Young has not announced whether or not he plans on playing in Alabama's bowl game.

On the season, Young has 3,007 passing yards (becoming the first quarterback in program history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in multiple seasons) with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 195 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

2022 Manning Award Finalists

Stetson Bennett- Georgia

Max Duggan- TCU

Sam Hartman Jr.- Wake Forest

Hendon Hooker- Tennessee

Drake Maye- North Carolina

Bo Nix- Oregon

Michael Penix Jr.- Washington

Will Rogers Jr.- Mississippi State

C.J. Stroud- Ohio State

Caleb Williams- USC

Bryce Young- Alabama

See also:

State of the SEC? Pretty Good According to Greg Sankey: All Things CW

12-Team Playoff will Add New Dimension, Venue Selection: Just a Minute

2023 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Transfer Tracker

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE