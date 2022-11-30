2023 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Transfer Tracker

The University of Alabama football team is still waiting to find out when it where it might play its final game(s) of the 2022 season, yet the exodus has already begun.

In addition to the numerous players who are expected to enter the NFL draft, the turnover could be heavy this offseason with reserves looking for better playing opportunities elsewhere.

BamaCentral will track the player movement throughout the offseason.

Last year the Crimson Tide added five transfers, with left tackle Tyler Steen, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jermaine Burton all starting in 2022, and cornerback Eli Ricks starting when not dealing with an injury. Wide receiver Tyler Harrell spent most of the season dealing with an injury.

Including walk-ons, the Crimson Tide had 20 departures, including linebacker Drew Sanders to Arkansas, Shane Lee to Southern California, and numerous players to Texas, although not all made it through the season with their new t

Since the 2022 season began, eight players have entered their names in the transfer portal.

OL Tanner Bowles

OL Damieon George

WR Traeshon Holden

DL Braylen Ingraham

CB Khyree Jackson

WR Christian Leary

K Jack Martin

RB Trey Sanders

Also of note:

Former Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson is back in the portal after spending last season at Arizona State.

This tracker will be regularly updated

See Also:

Multiple Alabama Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama OL, Former Starter Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama Defensive Back Khyree Jackson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Running Back Trey Sanders Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama Punter Jack Martin Enters Transfer Portal

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.