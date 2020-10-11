Alabama QB Mac Jones Delivers Again At Ole Miss: "We Knew We Had to Be Pretty Much Perfect"

OXFORD, MISS. — University of Alabama running back Najee Harris was certainly the star of the night, in the Crimson Tide's 63-48 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday evening inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

It's deserved, with 246 total yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns, tying the school record for most rushing-scores in a single game.

But what Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, who commanded eight consecutive touchdown drives, threw for 417 passing yards and two touchdowns of his own, and a completion percentage of 87.5 percent, did against the Rebels can't go unnoticed.

Going toe-to-toe with a prolific Lane Kiffin-offense, who seemingly never went away, answering the bell each time the offensive unit stepped on the field wasn't easy.

The 723 yards of total offense the Crimson Tide piled up is second-most in school history and most since 1973 and Alabama also found the end zone on nine of 11 drives on the night.

"We knew we were going to have to score on almost every possession," Jones said after the win. "That was our game plan, and we really didn't do that. So, we gotta fix the two possessions we didn't score on. For everyone to do their job for 60 minutes, and to have that many points, is pretty impressive."

Jones completed 13 straight passes before his first incompletion on the evening, which is the third-longest streak in school history.

"I think our coaching staff does a good job preparing us on those opening plays and us executing," Jones said. "Offensive line gave me plenty of time and the receivers made their plays and, obviously, our two running backs, Najee and Brian [Robinson] did a great job getting good carries which helps play action."

It was also his second straight week of throwing for over 400 yards, as he passed for 435 last time out against Texas A & M. It is the first time that any Crimson Tide signal caller has done that in school history.

Jones' favorite target on the night was senior wideout DeVonta Smith, who just continues to torch the Rebels during his Alabama career.

Last year, he filled up the stat sheet with 11 catches, 274 yards, and five scores, only to follow that, with a performance of 13 receptions for 164 yards and two total touchdowns.

Those 13 receptions are tied for the most in a single-game in school history.

Crimson Tide junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught all six of his targets for 120 yards, while sophomore John Metchie III recorded four catches for 75 yards.

"We just trusted our training," Jones said. "We knew they were going to give us looks we hadn't seen before. We had to be pretty much be perfect. It goes back to practice and earning the trust of my teammates like it's not about me."