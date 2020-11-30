Alabama QB Mac Jones Earns SEC Weekly Honors After Stellar Iron Bowl Performance

After dicing up Auburn's secondary. University of Alabama signal caller Mac Jones has been named the Southeastern Conference's Co-Offensive Player of the Week per the league office on Monday morning.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-13 victory over the Tigers. It is the fourth time this season that Jones has earned the league's offensive player of the week honor.

Jones, running back Najee Harris, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith have all eared SEC weekly honors throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide coaching staff has named eight players of the week, that also included Jones, Harris, and Smith on offense, linebackers Christopher Allen and Christian Harris, defensive backs Malachi Moore, Josh Jobe, and Patrick Surtain II.

Jobe was also the special teams player of the week. Here is the press release from Alabama:

OFFENSE

Najee Harris

Led all Tide backs with 11 rushes for 96 yards and a score

Averaged a whopping 8.7 yards per carry with a long rush of 39

Found the end zone from 39 yards out, making the cut at the line before outrunning the Auburn defense

Mac Jones

Totaled a career-high five touchdown passes to tie the all-time record for passing touchdowns in an Iron Bowl

Connected from 66, 7, 24, 58 and 24 yards out for his scores

Finished 18-of-26 for 302 yards for a passer rating of 230.26

Averaged 16.8 yards per completion and completed six throws of at least 24 yards

DeVonta Smith

Led all Tide receivers once again with seven catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns

Averaged 24.4 yards per reception with scores from 66 and 58 yards out

The 100-plus yard effort was his fifth this season and 10th for his career to tie him with Jerry Jeudy (2017-19) for third in Alabama history in career 100-yard receiving games

DEFENSE

Christopher Allen

Spent the night in the Tiger backfield, totaling a team-high two tackles for loss (-4 yards) and a pair of quarterback pressures

Added one sack (-3 yards) as part of his four total tackles

Christian Harris

Played a key role in containing Bo Nix

Recorded two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup

Added eight total tackles to rank second on the Tide defense

Josh Jobe

Led all Crimson Tide defenders with a career-best 10 tackles, including half a tackle for loss

Also broke up one pass while helping limit the AU passing game to only 227 total yards

Malachi Moore

Contributed three total tackles, including one for loss (-3 yards)

Intercepted his third pass of the season to stall an Auburn scoring drive just before halftime

Patrick Surtain II

Locked down his half of the field to help limit AU to a passer efficiency rating of just 100.2

Finished with three tackles, including one for loss (-4 yards)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Josh Jobe

Made two tackles on kickoff coverage to set the tone early

Helped limit the Tigers to only 68 yards on five kickoff returns for the day

Here is the full release from the SEC:

OFFENSE

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The junior quarterback continued his stellar play as the Alabama offense scored 42 points in the Iron Bowl against the SEC's No. 3 scoring defense.

Finished with 302 passing yards and a career-best five touchdowns in the 42-13 win over No. 22 Auburn.

It was his sixth game with at least 290 passing yards while his five passing touchdowns tied an Iron Bowl record.

Jones posted a passer rating of 230.26 on his 26 attempts.

Averaged 16.8 yards per completion and 11.6 yards per attempt.

Connected on touchdown passes of 66, 7, 24, 58 and 24 yards.

Completed six throws of at least 24 yards (66, 26, 25, 58, 24 & 24) .

Leads all Power 5 quarterbacks with a 208.0 passer efficiency rating and his 341 passing yards per game ranks fourth nationally.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Set a school record for Ole Miss passing yards in the Egg Bowl, completing 24 of 36 passes for 385 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Rebels past the Bulldogs.

Engineered a nine-play, 77-yard TD drive with 4:48 left to help clinch the victory.

It was his sixth 300-yard game of the season, the third best single-season effort in school history.

Moved into sole possession of fifth place on Ole Miss' single-season list with 24 passing TDs while also climbing to sixth on the career charts with 32 scoring passes.

DEFENSE

Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A & M

Middle linebacker recorded nine tackles on the night and broke up a pass and intercepted one pass for 15 yards and a score in the third quarter of the Aggies' victory.

The Aggie defense limited LSU to 36 net rushing yards and 267 yards of total offense with 81 yards coming on the Tigers' final drive.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kadarius Toney, PR, Florida

Toney returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown which proved to be the decisive score in the game as Florida defeated Kentucky, 34-10, on Saturday.

With the Gators trailing 10-7 late in the first half, Toney's return for a touchdown flipped the game's momentum back to Florida, giving them a 14-10 edge at halftime, which was a lead that the Gators wouldn't lose again.

Toney is the third Gator since at least 1996 to score a passing, rushing, receiving and punt return touchdown in a career, joining Jacquez Green and Antonio Callaway.

Toney's 50-yard punt return touchdown was the Gators' first punt return touchdown since Freddie Swain's 85-yarder for a touchdown against Colorado State on Sept. 15, 2018.

Sarah Fuller, PK, Vanderbilt

Fuller made history Saturday, becoming the first woman ever to officially take the field during a football game in a and major conference football game.

Served as the Commodores' primary kicker during the team's contest at Missouri.

She took the opening kickoff of the second half against the Tigers, as her perfectly-executed kick sailed 30 yards and was downed at the Missouri 35-yard line. She joined the likes of New Mexico's Katie Hnida and Kent State's April Goss as the only females to appear in a Football Bowl Subdivision contest.

FRESHMAN

Connor Bazelak, QB, Missouri

Was sensational as he improved to 5-1 as a starting quarterback in his young career ... Was highly productive and efficient despite not throwing a touchdown Saturday, going 30-of-37 (81%) with 318 passing yards.

It stood as his second game this season with a completion percentage greater than 81% and 300-plus passing yards ... Since 2000, Bazelak and Chase Daniel, a 2007 Heisman finalist, are the only Tiger QBs with multiple contests of 81% or higher completion percentage.

He was the first Mizzou QB to complete 30 passes in a game since Kelly Bryant did so in last year's season-opener at Wyoming.

In his six career starts, Mizzou's freshman QB is now 134-for-183 (73.2%) for 1,416 yards and five touchdowns against only one INT, most importantly winning five of those six games.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia

Cleveland had 48 snaps and graded out at 90 percent during the Bulldogs' 45-16 win over South Carolina.

He had five "knockdown" blocks and surrendered no pressures or sacks from his spot.

Cleveland and the offensive line allowed the running backs to churn out 332 yards (most for the Bulldogs since 2018) and score the most points in history versus South Carolina in Columbia (45).

DEFENSIVE LINE

DeMarvin Leal, DL/DE, Texas A & M

Leal played both defensive tackle and defensive end against LSU and recorded seven tackles on the night, one tackle for loss of one yard and was credited with two quarterback hurries into incompletions.

Coach Fisher mentioned the number of times he moved the quarterback off of his mark with his pass rush while holding the edge on the running game.

The Aggie defense limited LSU to 36 net rushing yards and 267 yards of total offense with 81 yards coming on the Tigers' final drive.

This story will be updated.